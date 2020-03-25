“Pardon the interruption.”
If the NFL would have previewed its bombardment of free agency news with a formal announcement like that, I believe most of us rational sports fans would have said, “No, please do.”
Any sort of normalcy in the sports world is needed right now, especially when you consider the things I watched this past weekend during my quarantine:
• 25 Greatest Fights in UFC history
• Recording of LSU vs. Texas last year
• Frozen II (This is constantly on the television with my toddler.)
• Uncut Gems (Heard Adam Sandler was great and wanted to see Kevin Garnett act.)
• 2011 Big Ten Championship between Michigan State and Wisconsin
• The best of Elmo on YouTube (Trust me I can’t wait for Pixar’s Onward to hit Disney+ in April.)
The point being is sports fans, like myself, are getting pretty desperate here. I almost, and I mean almost, watched some of the axe throwing competition this past weekend. Maybe that’ll be on the agenda this upcoming weekend. So you can imagine how delighted I was earlier in the week when Tom Brady shook the sports world at its core by announcing he was leaving New England. Then he picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his new home, and three thoughts immediately crossed my mind when he did.
The first was the obvious realization that we get Brady vs. Drew Brees twice a year. Two of the greatest of all time competing for the same divisional crown? Um, where do I sign?
The second was, “Why Tampa?” The football side of it makes a lot of sense, right? Even though Bruce Arians likes to throw the football down the field (Arians led one of the three deepest passing attacks in nine of the previous 11 seasons he was in charge of the offense), and Brady is more of a play-action, nickel-and-dime quarterback, Arians is too good of a coach and Brady is too good of a player to not figure out how to make that work. More than likely, Arians will adopt some of the play-action schemes Brady has ran for nearly two decades in New England.
Aside from the obvious differences in how Brady runs the offense in New England and Arians’ “risk it for the biscuit” mentality, the Buccaneers have one of the most talented receiving corps in football, two talented tight ends a solid interior offensive line and a phenomenal defense. If the Bucs take an offensive tackle in the first round, this is without a doubt going to be a Super Bowl caliber team in the NFC South.
But still, Tampa? Brady is big time. Brady is the face of the NFL. And he’s going to play in a market where they couldn’t give away tickets to last year’s Falcons/Bucs season finale in Tampa Bay. And I know there are rumors the Bucs will upgrade their uniforms, but one of the greatest players of all time can’t wear calculator numbers on his jersey. I’m sorry. Gisele would not go for that one.
The third thought that crossed my mind was, “Where does Bill (Belichick) go from here?” For years we’ve debated about which man was more responsible for the Patriots dynasty. Was it Brady or Belichick?
Obviously, they needed each other, and they couldn’t have made this run that may never be replicated without the other. But deep down, those competitors have something to prove this year.
While I understand Belichick had success with Matt Cassell after Brady’s injury in 2008, I also acknowledge that today’s NFL is a much more offensively driven league. You have to have a quarterback to do anything in today’s NFL, so whom does Belichick go after? Is he willing to start over in the draft? Highly doubtful.
Brady will contend for a world championship down south. The Bucs roster is too talented not to. The question is whether or not Belichick can reach the top of the mountain without an all-time great leading the huddle.
It’s so much to think about, but the good thing is we all have plenty of time to ponder the possibilities.
