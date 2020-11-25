OK, the following is coaches viewing discretion is advised.
So Ferriday fans are looking at December 11.
Many fans looking at the end of December.
Delta Charter fans looking at December 4.
Vidalia fans looking at Friday.
OK, not so much Delta Charter and Vidalia.
Of course, we're talking playoffs.
Delta Charter is the No. 13 seed and the Storm hosts LaSalle Friday. The Tigers are seeded No. 20.
The winner of the game will face No. 4 White Castle, which received a bye.
White Castle defeated Delta Charter 32-6 in the second round last year after Delta Charter upset Plain Dealing in the first round.
No one is overlooking LaSalle, whose only win was a season-opening 32-0 shutout of Ringgold.
The Tigers have losses to Franklin Parish, Jena, St. Mary, Block and DeQuincy.
The Delta Charter and LaSalle baseball teams have had some intense playoff contests in the past.
Delta Charter has not played a game since October 30 in a 44-6 win over Tensas -- one day before Halloween, which is what this whole season feels like.
So anything goes at this stage.
But another shot at White Castle would be nice.
White Castle lost to Oak Grove in the Class 1A finals last year.
As for Vidalia, considering the Vikings had to cancel their first two games, and have a lone win over Madison, even a trip as the No. 29 seed at No. 4 St. Helena is welcome for a young Viking team playing much better at the end of the season.
Although, I would have really loved to have seen Vidalia able to play a bowl game, which is an option in this crazy season if you don't make the playoffs.
When it was unsure if the Vikings would make the playoffs, Vidalia head coach Michael Norris had talked about reviving the River City Bowl in Natchez.
The first River City Bowl game was played in 1977 as Cathedral blanked Clarkdale 20-0 on its home field.
The Green Wave finished the regular season unbeaten at 9-0 behind head coach Bobby Marks in his lone year as Cathedral head coach.
At that time, the Natchez Knights of Columbus decided to start a bowl game, appropriately named the River City Bowl. It would go on to include a local team such as Cathedral, North Natchez or Vidalia against an out of town team.
Cathedral was invited to play in the first River City Bowl game and officials invited Lake High.
Former Cathedral High quarterback Clay Arnold remembers that time well.
"Lake had a 60-game winning streak at the time, which was the longest in the nation and they declined to play us," Arnold said. "So what we did is went up to Wal-Mart and bought a box of panties and sent them to them and told them that's what we thought of them."
River City Bowl organizer Freddie Biglane said Lake was playing in its conference championship game, but was told the date would be pushed up if they wanted to come after that game.
"But they still declined," Biglane said.
Clarkdale of Meridian accepted the invitation.
"We were so dejected after Lake declined coming that we really weren't fired up for Clarkdale," Arnold said.
Cathedral won the game 20-0 as Arnold scored all three touchdowns and had a long punt return and was named Offensive MVP of the game. Buckles was named Defensive MVP.
"The River City Bowl was such a great bowl because the people who organized it put so much into it," Arnold said.
In 1978, North Natchez defeated Central of Baton Rouge 10-7.
The Rams defeated Hammond 19-7 in 1979.
Cathedral played host on its own field in the next two River City Bowl games, falling to Dexter 24-23 before losing to Wesson 36-28.
In 1982, Vidalia, behind Keith Woodside, defeated Franklin County 6-0.
The last River City Bowl game was played in 1983 as South Pike defeated West Monroe 19-12.
That whole idea just had so many possibilities. But credit Vidalia for making the playoffs.
And in this crazy year, who knows? I even mentioned to Norris that he could make it all the way to the Superdome and win it all without playing a game.
"I couldn't accept the trophy if that was the case," Norris said.
I joked that I bet offensive coordinator Josh Loy would take it.
"OK, I might take a picture with it," Norris said with a laugh.
Ferriday fans are familiar with St. Helena after some unforgettable playoff matches two of the last three years.
Win or lose, this will be a great experience for this young Viking team.
That brings us to Ferriday.
The Trojans got a pass against East Feliciana Friday after the Jackson school has a positive case last week.
Trojan fans were not looking too hard at that game. The Trojans defeated East Feliciana 46-28 in Jackson in 2017.
Ferriday most likely gets Port Allen at home next Friday.
But all Ferriday fans eyes are on the following week when the Trojans could visit Mangham in the quarterfinals.
Mangham defeated Ferriday 42-36 in Ferriday on November 6.
The undefeated Dragons are ranked No. 2 in the power rankings.
Ferriday, the defending state champions, is sitting at No. 7.
If Ferriday does get its revenge that week, a contest against No. 3 Loreauville will be likely to get to the championship game, where No. 1 Many is likely waiting.
Ferriday dominated Many 56-17 in the Superdome last year.
A good friend at a radio station up north who does a scoreboard show on Friday night, told me Many fans call every Friday wanting to know the Ferriday score, itching for a rematch. Many also advanced because of a forfeit by Varnado.
Will we get there?
Believe me, nobody knows. But even in this fun game of what if, it's hard to look past one Friday to the next.
Just ask East Feliciana and Tensas Parish.
