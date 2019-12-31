So the 2019 football season has come to an end.
There were so many highs and lows that I don't know where to begin.
Then again, it would be kinda crazy not to start with one of the most memorable seasons by a parish football team in a long, long time.
The 2019 Ferriday High Trojans made the third time a charm, advancing to the state championship game after two straight exits in the semifinals, and then taking care of business against Many to claim the first-ever state title for a Ferriday Trojans team.
Vidalia High had one of the craziest years in memory with Rob Faircloth being pushed into the head coaching job after a ridiculous ruling forcing Dee Faircloth out as head coach just before the start of the season.
And Delta Charter once more had to take on a district that claims two state champions.
So what's ahead?
Ferriday High will no doubt not be ranked at the No. 1 spot at the start of next season after losing the likes of Kobe Dillon, Byron Milligan, Roosevelt Davis, Keandrick Carter, Justin Burns, Damion Milligan, Tevyn Byrd and Sebastian Turner.
But the Trojans will be competitive with returning players Kobe Johnson, Kylyn Lewis and Blake Tarver as the best defensive end combination in the state, Jamarius Davis, Larin Stampley, Dontavious Henderson and Vincent Hollins.
And running back Da'minya Milligan, who had to sit out this past season after not having enough school hours following an ACL injury.
Jyrin Milligan will step in for all-everything Kobe Dillon at quarterback.
Jyrin suffered an ACL injury this past season.
I can assure you no one in District 2-2A will feel sorry for the Trojans.
Finding a quarterback to replace all-everything Kobe Dillon is the biggest task at hand.
Vidalia High will be under a new head coach after interim head coach Rob Faircloth decided not to apply for the head coaching job for next season.
The first order of business for the new coach will be keeping those returning from going anywhere, and finding more bodies.
The Vikings are losing 11 seniors from this year's team, including Cam'Ron Randall, Devin Green, Camron Milligan, CJ Chatman, Demond Crumpton, Tray Jordan and Roderick Ransom.
There are a number of freshmen and sophomores who got playing time.
A new coach will have time to do something Faircloth was not able to do -- prepare for the season.
Dee Faircloth was forced to resign just before the season started following an Louisiana High School Athletic Association by-law that prevents coaches who have retired from being a head coach in football and basketball.
Faircloth was head coach at Vidalia from 1969-2009 before having to step down while battling prostate cancer.
Then the LHSAA in all its wisdom (think worse toothache possible) decided Faircloth could coach because of his longevity -- one day before the season-opener.
Faircloth showed more class than the ruling by not interfering with what Rob was able to put together.
Then came the transfers, injuries and illnesses that help sink a season filled with turbulence.
Vidalia finished 3-8, losing to Many in the first round of the playoffs. Ferriday had your back, eliminating Many in the title game in a big way.
Delta Charter has the fortune of returning to a district that had Ouachita Christian winning the Division IV state title and Oak Grove capturing the Class 1A state championship.
Blake Wheeler has some huge holes to fill in Kavarious Whitehead, Cole Beard, Ny'kell Brooks, Chandler Harrison and Carson Cupit.
But he does return running back Tre Griffin, who is one of the most underrated backs in the state.
Finding a quarterback is a big task for Wheeler, who is working hard to get more players to come out.
DCS did enjoy a playoff win over Homer before falling to White Castle, which lost out in the finals to Oak Grove.
It's hard to imagine the type of football season next season that we had this season.
But that's good in some ways.
At least the off-season is not as long as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.