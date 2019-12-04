It was a night of firsts Friday night at Melz Field as Ferriday High defeated Kinder 40-21 to advance to its third straight Class 2A semifinal appearance.
For the first time since its season-opening game with Alexandria Senior High 11 weeks ago, Ferriday did not score on its first possession.
For the first and only time since the General Trass game on October 4, Ferriday's opponent scored on its opening drive.
For the first time since the ASH game, Ferriday trailed at halftime.
I asked Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith what kind of adjustments were made after his team trailed 14-12 at halftime, only to outscore the Yellow Jackets 28-7 in the second half.
"There were no adjustments on the field, only an attitude adjustment," Smith said with a chuckle.
The game was a contest of two halves.
As Smith likes to word it, Kinder came out and punched Ferriday in the mouth on its opening drive, going 61 yards on 10 plays.
It was also a tale of two halves for Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon, who had a very uncharacteristic minus 12 yards rushing in the first half and was 5-of-11 for 115 trades.
But the second half was a totally different story.
A much more confident Dillon came out in the second half and took over.
Dillon finished with 24 yards yarding (36 in the second half) and made great decisions. His leadership was clearly on display in the second half.
Actually, when I walked into the Ferriday lockerroom early on November 25 as the Trojans were practicing at 9 a.m. during Thanksgiving week, I see Dillon sitting in a chair with his foot propped up on a box with his sock halfway down.
"Well, that's not a good sign," I thought to myself.
A trainer for Natchez Merit was in Smith's office saying she thought it was a bruise.
I talked with Kobe, who assured me he would be playing Friday.
The Natchez Merit trainer worked with Dillon, and Byron Milligan who was a bit banged up and had them ready to go Friday night.
Milligan seemed a little tentative early, but then had some key runs, breaking several tackles on three runs that turned into key first downs. Milligan finished with 100 yards on 10 carries. There are some Kinder players needing some physical therapy this week after standing in Milligan's path.s
The good news is that both players looked 100 percent this past Monday as they prepare for Amite High.
Elijah White was at full strength and it showed in one of his best games of the year.
White recovered an Amite fumble caused by Khylin Lewis, and also returned the second half kickoff 60 yards to lead to Ferriday's go-ahead touchdown.
"I told him if he got the chance to return one, he needed to bring it back," said Smith, eluding to Kinder's kickoff man putting the ball near the goal line most of the night on kickoffs.
Last year, Ferriday defeated St. Helena in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals against Amite. St. Helena had beaten Ferriday in Ferriday in the semifinals two years ago in a controversial contest.
This Friday night, Ferriday High can gain sweet revenge by beating Amite in the semifinals after losing to Amite last year in Amite.
To win State, the Trojans may have to beat two defending champions. Amite won 2A last year, while Kentwood, which visits Many Friday, won state in Class 1A last season before moving up to 2A this year.
A win Friday would give Ferriday its first appearance in the Superdome since 1984. And that would be a great first to talk about.
