Everyone hates a tie.
Well, I suppose mostly everyone does. There are some soccer fans that might argue that original point, but I digress.
More specially, everyone hates a shared honor or award, and that’s why it’s an absolute last resort for us here at The Ouachita Citizen to hand out dual honors.
But sometimes they are necessary. This year’s coach of the year honor certainly qualifies.
After leading Ouachita to its first victory against West Monroe in nearly three decades, Todd Garvin was practically a shoo-in for the award. He only strengthened his case with a victory against ASH followed by leading the school to its first quarterfinal appearance since 2012.
It would take something truly significant to box him out of the coach of the year honor, and well, the Sterlington Panthers went and pulled off something historic.
The Panthers’ 15-0 season wasn’t just the 14th time in LHSAA history that a school from Ouachita Parish accomplished such a feat. It was also just the eighth time a coach from this parish achieved perfection in the LHSAA ranks. In other words, Lee Doty crashed the party.
I’ll put it to you like this without revealing anything. Now as a member of the panel that votes on All-State, I’ll be arguing on the behalf of both men to claim All-State Coach of the Year honors in their respective classes. That doesn’t guarantee anything, but at least that tells you where I’m coming from. We aren’t handing out participation trophies here.
And any other ordinary year, both would be easy selections for All-Parish Coach of the Year. It just so happened to be 2021 that both of these incredible season unfolded. And I can’t punish either man for that. Instead, we decided to honor both with well-deserved Coach of the Year nods.
Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s take a deeper look at just how rare these accomplishments are. Sure, the stats point to how unique it is to witness a 15-0 season, but if you look deeper into what Doty and the Panthers accomplished, they knocked off one of the most talented teams in the entire state, Madison Prep, and beat a Union team that possesses the future all-time leading rusher in the state twice. Barring injury, Trey Holly will break the record, as he’s less than 900 yards away from the feat. It’s almost like Holly falls out of the bed rushing for 200 yards, so don’t be surprised if he breaks it midway through next season. Sterlington beat that guy twice.
And then you had Garvin, who took over a program that myself and KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich had doubts about before the season. Because of the drop in student numbers, lack of excitement and lack of attendance at football games recently, we pondered whether or not that was even a top five job in the parish.
It sounds silly now, doesn’t it? Give credit to Garvin for that. He and his staff rallied the troops after a 1-5 season and led Ouachita to a District 2-5A title when many, including myself, had Ouachita fourth in the pecking order before the season started.
Both of these men did outstanding jobs as coaches, so maybe just this once, we’ll celebrate a tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.