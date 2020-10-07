So I’ve been waiting quite a while to see what high school football is going to look like in the parish this year.
And -- OK, I was afraid of that.
So arriving at Ferriday High Friday night, there appeared to be not much different.
The stands were not filled early, but by mid-first quarter there was a nice crowd on the Ferriday side.
It was very sparse across the field where a handful of Sicily Island fans were cheering on their team.
The street on the west side of Melz Field found fans parked alongside the library and standing and sitting in trucks to see over the tarp.
There was one car parked on the Ferriday High practice field behind the visitors bleachers with someone grilling during the game, which led to an eerie sight when the smoke drifted over the field late in the game.
The strangest sight may have been the Ferriday band marching into the stadium with dance line members outnumbering members of the band by almost four to one.
And seeing the young ladies march in single file wearing masks was a strange sight to behold as they made their way alongside the bleachers.
The band was certainly enthusiastic, but without the same number of musicians it was a bit of a shell of the normal Ferriday band.
And then the game started under a brilliiant full moon. You were expecting something else?
And, typical 2020, the scoreboard blinked and then went out. Time had to be managed on the playing field during the game, and Ferriday PA announcer Daryl Powell had to keep fans updated on the score.
And then throw in the full moon.
But it was still football. And after struggling in the first half, it was still Ferriday High football — maybe not at its best, but still very good.
There was no shaking hands at the end of the game, and no hanging around for the alma mater as players preceded quickly to their dressing rooms.
With a unpredictable rest of the month awaiting us, I can’t imagine being a coach and preparing for a normal opponent while also making plans in case that normal opponent cannot play.
I’ve heard there are coaches who are already making back-up plans in case of a last-minute change regarding the normal opponent.
Sorry, didn’t mean to use that word normal.
At any time there could be a change. Right up to the last minute, at that.
Of course, Vidalia had to cancel its first two games because of a player testing positive.
Franklin Parish had a player test positive after a scrimmage with Ouachita.
The Patriots were going to play Richwood but Richwood said that was not happening even though Franklin Parish still had enough to play without four players quarantined.
Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason said he has kept in contact with the LHSAA, and assured them Franklin Parish is following all protocol and guidelines.
"I told them the NFL is a billion dollar industry and they can't control this thing," Nason said. "But we're doing our best."
Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez expressed the sentiment of a lot of coaches.
"There were a bunch of games around the state cancelled,” Yanez said. “That's a challenge we're facing through the season. There is just so much uncertainty. We're basically playing week to week right now. We don't want to be in a position where we may play only six games. We're doing everything we can to play a full season."
OK, I’m going to assume we make it through the regular season. I know I am breaking a cardinal rule here, but looking ahead if one of our parish teams has a home playoff game and Natchez High is done for the season how about arranging to play that playoff game in Natchez.
In Mississippi, stadiums can currently allow 50 percent capacity for games. A bigger stadium would allow more home and away fans to attend the game.
Last week, I happened to run across Fred Butcher, who serves superintendent of Natchez schools and also serves on the Concordia Parish School Board.
Natchez High’s final regular season game is November 6, while the final regular season game for Louisiana High School Athletic Association schools is November 20.
Butcher seemed all for it if the logistics played out the right way. He acknowledged Concordia Parish fans could socially distance better at Natchez High’s football stadium.
But that is then, and this is now.
Right now I’ll take finishing a season. Right now Vidalia’s Mike Norris will take playing a game. And, oh yeah, there may be a hurricane on the Louisiana coast Friday.
Welcome to 2020. I think you’ve overstayed your welcome.
