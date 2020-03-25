Ferriday High’s girls came up one game short of Lake Charles for the first time since 2009 after falling to No. 2 Red River 64-47 last month in Coushatta.
But the disappointment of not making it to the final four was short-lived by Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron, who for the first time in several years did not have to deal with injuries or personnel issues with her team.
“These girls were a pleasure to work with,” Abron said. “They genuinely got along, and they were always prepared and eager to play. We had everybody coming back so I knew we would have a good year. About mid-season I felt we could make a run.”
Another big highlight of the season was Abron winning her 400th career game against Natchez High on January 3.
All her wins over 22 years came at Ferriday High.
"I was so wrapped up in the game that I had forgotten about that," Abron said. "The girls started saying near the end, 'Coach, we got you got 400.' It was good to get it against one of our rivals. They have an outstanding program and it had been a while since we beat them. It was very special to reach 400 against such a good program."
Abron's first coaching win came against Newellton in November of 1998. Her first team went 22-8, losing to Evangel in the first round of the playoffs.
"There have been a lot of highs and lows," Abron said.
The Lady Trojans finished this past season at 22-5.
“It was an amazing season,” Abron said. “I’m proud of the girls. There were a lot of tears in the dressing room after the final game, but it was a fun ride. We set two goals,” Abron said. “We wanted to win district and go further than we did last year (second round). We accomplished both. We fell short of playing for a championship, but overall it was successful and we saw a lot of improvement out of several players.”
And reason to be excited about next season.
“ I believe the game was easier for most of our girls this year,” Abron said. “All of the girls know each other and are really close. We’re going to miss Tierra (Spurs), Pascha (Poole) and Shakayla (McCray), but we’re still going to be a team to be reckoned with. I won’t have any seniors next year, so we will still be building.”
Abron is the 2019-20 All-Parish Coach of the Year, while Lady Trojan sophomore SheKayla Miller is the Player of the Year.
Miller averaged 15.5 points a game, eight rebounds and 3.4 steals, and stepped up even bigger during the playoffs.
“Everybody was talking about her,” Abron said. “They could not believe she is a sophomore.”
Miller said she let frustration affect her play last season.
“I knew I had to listen to my coach, stay focused and be stronger mentally,” she said.
Miller said there is no better feeling than when most of your shots are going in the basket.
“It feels great and it makes my teammates proud,” she said.
Miller said she plans on working on her left-handed shot and fade-away for next season.
“And I am going to show more leadership,” she said.
Miller said she will be disappointed if the Lady Trojans don’t make the Final Four next season.
“I feel good about our chances next year,” she said. “We can be even better.”
Joining Miller on the All-Parish team are teammates Tierra Spurs, a senior, and sophomore Aaliyah Gray.
Spurs averaged 12.5 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Aaliyah Gray averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists a game.
Monterey is represented by senior Andy Gray and sophomore Allie Lipsey.
Gray averaged 17 points and nine rebounds a game. She wsa lso named honorable mention on the Class B All-State team.
Lipsey averaged 11 points and four rebounds a game.
Vidaila High;’s Jamya Smith was also named to the team after averaging 15.5 points a game for the Lady Vikings.
Representing Delta Charter are junior Shyvlie Blaney and senior Cloi Cummings.
Blaney averaged 14.6 points a game and 3.8 assists.
Cummings averaged 12.7 points a game and 8.8 rebounds for the Lady Storm.
