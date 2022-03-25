Ferriday senior Shekayla Miller may have missed her junior season because of COVID, but Miller picked up right where she left off as a sophomore this season averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game to earn All-Parish Player of the Year honors.
Miller was named All-Parish Player of the Year two years ago when she averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game.
“I was determined to come back and do better,” Miller said. “The timing was the toughest part. And practicing is not the same as playing.”
The Lady Trojans finished the season 14-7, winning six of its final seven regular season games.
Ferriday’s girls were seeded No. 15.
The Lady Trojans lost to Port Allen 51-43 in the first round of the playoffs.
“There were still a lot of positive things,” Miller said. “I’m thankful we were able to play.”
Miller plans on playing basketball at the next level.
“Eventually your team becomes your family,” Miller said. “I always put my team first. Accountability is the main thing.”
Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron is the Parish Girls Coach of the Year.
Abron doesn’t like to use excuses, but said losing last season was tough on a team with seven seniors.
“We went through so much, and it was hard keeping everyone together,” Abron said. “I think we had to push harder earlier and it may have affected us. Our chemistry wasn’t there at the beginning. And then we had four girls test positive for CVID. I just hate our seniors could not experience the playoffs more.”
Abron, who has more than 400 wins in 24 years at Ferriday High, plans on returning next season.
“It’s going to be starting over again with the number of seniors we lost,” she said. “But I like the challenge, and watching new young players get better and better during the year.”
Others named to the All-Parish team are Monterey senior Allie Lipsey, Monterey sophomore Addy LaCaze, Delta Charter freshman Roniya Ellis, Delta Charter junior Chayann Lee, Delta Charter junior Carlee Short, Vidalia junior Kirsten Grove and Ferriday senior Aaliyah Gray.
Lipsey averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals.
LaCaze averaged 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks a game.
Gray averaged 12 points and 3.0 assists a game.
Ellis averaged 15.6 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
