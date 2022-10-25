Ferriday Lady Trojan head girls basketball coach will have a different player running the show this season after two-time All-Parish Girls Player of the Year Shekayla Miller graduated in May.
Miller averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks a game to earn All-Parish Player of the Year honors.
“It is going to be really weird not having Shekayla out there,” Abron said. “But we’ve been having some good practices.”
Abron said senior Anashia Hawkins has been showing great leadership, and senior Myla Harbor returned to Ferriday after moving off to Texas after finishing junior high.
“Anashia has really stepped up even more,” Abron said. “And Myla has really grown since she left here.”She’s 6-1 and can play any position. We are looking for her to contribute in a big way.”
Abron will be starting her 25th year at Ferriday High this season.
“It gets a bit tougher, but I have (daughter) Jas (Upchurch), who has been my backbone,” Abron said. “The girls look up to her a whole lot. Losing that one year was tough, and we’re just trying to keep these girls motivated.”
The Lady Trojans finished the season 14-7, winning six of its final seven regular season games.
Ferriday’s girls were seeded No. 15.
The Lady Trojans lost to Port Allen 51-43 in the first round of the playoffs.
“We’re changing up some things a bit because we have a different type of team,” Abron said. “Our schedule is really tough, but that will help us get better. We are competing in four tournaments, so that should help us better prepare for the postseason.”
Other seniors on the team are Akyri Sheppard and Regjournea Butler.
Diamond Barber is the lone junior.
Sophomores are Zaria Boxley, Makenzie Russ, Ahkaylia Jackson, Shatara Tomas, Maunaija Harbor. Freshmen are Ambree Thompson and Ja’Zayia Hawkins.
