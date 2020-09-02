Adams County Christian School rebounded from an opening season loss to St. Joseph Greenville with a 35-8 win over Columbia Academy in its home opener Friday night.
“We actually looked like a football team,” said ACCS head coach David King. ‘The kids played hard. We just went back to what we are accustomed to. We’ve got big backs and big lineman and just pounded the ball. And our defense played physical. We made great strides.”
ACCS’s Corey Sewell led the Rebels with 135 yards on four carries and two TDs, including an 85-yarder for a score.
Claven Dunbar added a 10-yard scoring run.
Blake LaPraire scored on a 2-yard run, while VJ Knight added a one yard plunge.
Connor Aplin and Terrell Tenner led the Rebels’ defense with five tackles and Jason Martin had four tackles.
Dantavious Stampley, Nolan Owens and Sewell each picked off Wildcat passes.
The Rebels travel to Clinton Christian Academy Friday.
“They have some athletes, they just picked up a couple from Clinton High,” King said. “We’ve got a challenging schedule, but we’re just excited to be playing.”
Clinton Christian, which opened in 2009, is 0-2 on the season.
The Warriors lost to Park Place Christian 40-0 in their opener, and to St. Joe Greenville 47-6 last week.
ACCS defeated Clinton Christian 51-26 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.