A total of more than 600 coaching wins will be on the field Friday when Adams County Christian School visits Centreville Academy Friday in Centrevlle.
ACCS head coach David King picked up his 225th win Friday
Centreville head football coach Bill Hurst has the most coaching wins in the state with 414.
“Coach Hurst and I are best of friends,” King said. “And we have had some battles. There was a time when for years AC never beat Centreville, but we’ve been fortunate to have won the last five.
The Tigers have jumped out to a 4-0 start.
“This is one of the best teams Coach Hurst has had over the past five years,” King said. “He told me before the season that he really likes this group. I know they are more athletic and play hard. I know it’s going to be a dogfight.”
ACCS amassed 422 yards in total offense as the Rebels rebounded from a loss to Oak Forest to defeat Clinton Christian Academy 54-18.
Clinton Christian is coached by former Trinity coach Zach Rogel, who played for AC head coach David King at Trinity.
AC wasted little time taking control of the game as JJ Clairborne scored on a 33-yard run just 26 seconds into the contest.
Rebel quarterback Coleman Carter completed all 12 of his passes for 189 and three touchdowns.
“We played outstanding in all phases,” King said. “Sometimes when you get beat it takes that to get you focused. We had a good week of practice after losing to Oak Forest.”
Adams Christian returns home on September 17 to face St. Aloysius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.