AC wins battle of unbeaten By Joey Martin Oct 12, 2022 Adams Christian handed Tri-County of Flora, Ms., its second loss in two years as the Rebels squeaked past the visiting Rebels 21-20 Friday in Natchez.Tri-County's only other loss came last year as the Flora team fell to ACCS 19-18.Tri-County, the defending Class 4A MSAIS state champion, fell to 7-1, while AC improved to 8-0. AC's Takey Stampley scored the first touchdown of the game and he scored the last one. Both were short three-yard carries. AC came back from 14 points down for the win. AC Coleman Carter hit Jessie Grayson for an AC score,AC's Tristan Burns intercepted a pass with 1:45 remaining to seal the win.AC will face Christian Home Educators Fellowship in Baton Rouge Thursday. The Rebels were originally scheduled to play Park Place, but Park Place forfeited its season after not having enough to play following its second game.
