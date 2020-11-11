Adams County Christian School head football coach David King went old school Friday as the Rebels rushed past Pillow Academy 30-17 in a MSAIS second-round playoff contest.
Corey Sewell led the way with 238 yards on 28 carries, scoring two touchdowns.
Blake LaPrairie added 128 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring twice.
"That's not my brand of football, but it's by necessity," King said. "I was real proud of our football team. That was a very hard-fought game and we are still limping around a bit."
The Rebels held the ball for 29 minutes and 17 seconds compared to just 18 minutes and 43 seconds for No. 6 seed Pillow Academy.
As a team, ACCS had 385 of its 397 yards of total offense on the ground and 13 first downs.
The Rebels’ defense held the Mustangs (8-4) to just six first downs and 165 yards of total offense. JD Granger had a team-leading six tackles while Garren Patt and Dantavious Stampley each had five tackles.
Both LaPrairie and Sewell contributed with four tackles and one sack.
ACCS visits No. 2 Heritage Friday in a semifinal contest.
The Patriots held on for a 21-19 win over No. 7 seed Starkville Academy.
Heritage is led by sophomore quarterback Mack Howard, sophomore wide receiver Trey Naugher and junior running back Braden Davidson
Heritage stopped Starkville standout running back CJ Jackson on a 2-point conversion try to preserve the win.
"They have an outstanding football team and it's going to take a solid effort on our part," King said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.