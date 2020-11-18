When Heritage Academy lined up on the left hashmark on its conversion try in overtime trailing Adams Christian 22-20, Rebel head coach David King knew what was coming.
"Me and Richey (Spears) were yelling at our kids to that they were going to roll right and throw it to No. 23 (Trey Naugher)," King said.
The Patriots had just pulled to within 22-20 and were looking to send the game into a second overtime.
Sure enough, Heritage sophomore quarterback Mack Howard rolled to his right, but was chased by Connor Aplin, forcing him to throw on the run to Naugher, who was closely guarded by Claven Dunbar and Tripp Cotten. The pass sailed past him, preserving the win for ACCS.
"That's where watching 80 hours of film pays off," King said.
ACCS has been the only team to knock Heritage Academy out of the playoffs since 2016. The Rebels beat the Pats in the 2017 quarterfinals and 2018 semifinals, and Heritage Academy won last year's title.
The Rebels will now face top-ranked Leake Academy at Jackson Academy in Jackson Thursday at 7 p.m.
King will be going for his sixth state title in his 10th state championship game, all coming at Trinity and ACCS.
"Each team is different," King said. "You have a different feeling with each team."
After trailing at halftime, the Patriots (8-3) couldn't finish the comeback, losing 22-20 in overtime Friday at home in the MAIS semifinal round.
Howard ended the game with three interceptions and a fumble.
ACCS held the Patriots to 184 total yards of offense.
Offensively, Cory Sewell finished with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, while Blake LaPrairie had 90 yards on 19 carries for the 10-2 Rebels.
AC's Corey Sewell plunged into the end zone for the Rebels on their second play of overtime, then converted the two-point attempt to give ACCS an eight-point lead.
On Heritage Academy's ensuing possession, Howard answered for his team on third-and-long, sprinting 11 yards for a rushing touchdown after seeing nobody open.
After a scoreless first quarter, Sewell gave ACCS a 6-0 halftime lead thanks to a one-yard touchdown run with 0:48 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass attempt was no good.
Blake LaPrairie scored on a four-yard run. Cotten threw to Terrell Penro for a successful 2-point conversion pass for a 14-7 lead with 1:58 to go in the quarter.
The Patriots tied the game at 14-all on Howard’s 10-yard TD pass to Mitchell Woodard at the 11:09 mark of the fourth quarter.
Defense played a big part of AC's win. Heritage had the ball at the Rebels’ 6-yard line when Miller got the ball and was on his way to a touchdown when Claven Dunbar hit him and stripped the ball loose, causing it to go backwards three yards to the 4 before going out of bounds. On the next play, Howard threw a pass in the end zone that was picked off by Decobus Jackson.
Defensive tackle Kyron Barnes’s interception set up ACCS’s first touchdown drive late in the second quarter. Cotten had an interception and Dantavious Stampley had a fumble recovery.
Sewell had a team-leading seven tackles while Aplin had six tackles and Barnes had five tackles. Dunbar and LaPrairie each had four tackles.
King said Leake is No. 1 for a reason,
"They beat Jackson Academy by two touchdowns," King said. "They are fast, big and old school."
After starting out 0-4, Block High School has won three straight games, defeating Arcadia 26-8 Friday in Arcadia.
Block quarterback Dexture Jefferson and running back Zavion Green had big nights for the Bears.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Block head coach Benny Vault. “The kids are understanding the game better now. And they are playing hard.”
The Bears visit St. Mary’s in Natchitoches Friday where a win will give the Bears a share of the district title.
“They like to spread it out and throw the football,” Vault said. “We have to go out and continue to execute and play hard.”
Sicily Island ended its season at 0-6 with a 54-0 loss to defending Class 1A powerhouse and unbeaten Oak Grove Friday in Oak Grove.
The Tigers’ scheduled game against Tensas Parish Friday has been cancelled because a Tensas player tested positive for COVID-19..
“We actually did better when Oak Grove started subbing in the second half,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. “They are just way too big and physical for us. But I’m proud of how hard our kids played.”
Teams have the option this year of not participating in the playoffs because of COVID-19. Sicily Island was sitting at 20 on Tuesday.
“We’re shutting it down,” Money said. “It has been a strange year to say the least.”
