Homecoming may have been postponed for Adams County Christian School Friday night, but the Rebel football team didn’t miss a beat, shutting out Silliman 42-0 at Bobby Marks Field.

ACCS put points up on both sides of the ball as Coleman Carter returned two interceptions for scores, while J.J. Claiborne ran in two TDs.

Carter also had a 25-yard TD pass to Samuel Merriett.

Carter led ACCS in rushing with 96 yards on eight carries. Dantavious Stampley had 78 yards on just four carries. 

ACCS (5-2) visits Tri-County Friday in Flora in a key district match-up.

