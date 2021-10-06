ACCS blanks Silliman By Joey Martin Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homecoming may have been postponed for Adams County Christian School Friday night, but the Rebel football team didn’t miss a beat, shutting out Silliman 42-0 at Bobby Marks Field.ACCS put points up on both sides of the ball as Coleman Carter returned two interceptions for scores, while J.J. Claiborne ran in two TDs.Carter also had a 25-yard TD pass to Samuel Merriett. Carter led ACCS in rushing with 96 yards on eight carries. Dantavious Stampley had 78 yards on just four carries. ACCS (5-2) visits Tri-County Friday in Flora in a key district match-up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Accs Silliman Football Team Sport American Football Coleman Carter Homecoming Carry Td Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Ferriday clean-up day Oct. 16 Sep 29, 2021 The Town of Ferriday and the Ferriday Garden Club are sponsoring a clean-up day on October 16. Read more Rush book signing set at Delta Music Museum Sep 29, 2021 Musician Bobby Rush will sign his book -- a biography -- "I Ain't Studyin' Ya, My American B… Read more Durham discusses DRA projects at Rotary meeting Sep 22, 2021 Leslie Durham with the Delta Regional Authority discussed the status of 2021 grants and othe… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe man arrested for battering health care professionalNeville stuns West Monroe on historic nightWest Monroe man accused of dumpster diving, possessing methWest Monroe man arrested for possession of heroin, marijuanaOPSO arrests Eros woman for firing gun at manMonroe woman arrested for attacking several people with pepper sprayRuston man gets 20-year sentence for possession of meth, gunMonroe woman accused of biting hospital nurseOCS rides second half surge to 25-7 victory over St. FrederickSterlington gears up for Union showdown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBank sues Sterlington over misspent loan funds (1)Students misled court, medical school claims (1)Mask mandate protests persist at School Board meeting (1)
