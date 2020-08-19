It didn't take long for the coronavirus to have an effect on Adams County Christian School's football team.
The Rebels were scheduled to scrimmage at Madison Ridgeland Academy last Friday, but when two MRA players tested positive for the virus, ACCS was forced to pull off an end run.
ACCS put together its own jamboree, hosting Riverfield.
"We were actually going to play Riverfield at ULM, but this thing hit and the state shut down," said ACCS head coach David King. "Riverfield was also going to Madison-Rigeland, but after that got shut down they told us they would come to our place."
ACCS defeated Riverfield 13-7 Friday.
Riverfield is the defending Class 4A MSAIS, defeating Tri-County 29-21 last year in the title game.
V.J. Knight scored two touchdowns in the Rebel win.
Tripp Cotten added a pick-six, going 78 yards after picking off a Riverfield pass over the middle.
The Rebels open up their 2020 MAIS football season Fridayat St. Joseph Greenville at 7 p.m.. The Fighting Irish have won three state football championships and are on a 24-game winning streak going into the 2020 season.
The Irish defeated Indianola 55-24 for the MSAIS Class 3A title last season.
"We're going to find out real fast how good we are," King said. "I really feel good about this team. We will be more of a running team and our defense should be strong. "We've only got 28, so we have to get in better shape. It's just real hard right now to push them."
ACCS hosts Columbia on August 28.
