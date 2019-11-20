One year after capturing the MAIS Class 3A state title, Adams County Christian School came within a game for playing for the Class 5A title.
The Rebels fell to Starkville Academy 20-15 Friday in Natchez.
ACCS ends its year at 9-4.
"I am so proud of this bunch," said ACCS head coach David King. "It was a good year. I get very sentimental at this part of the season coaching my seniors for the last time. I think this bunch overachieved more than any other bunch."
AC led 7-0 at halftime after VJ Knight scored on a 30-yard score.
Starkville got on the board in the third quarter and led 20-7 with 3:14 remaining in the game.
Knight passed to Dylan LaPrairie and an in the conversion to bring the Rebels to within 20-15.
The Volunteers recovered the ensuing onside kick.
