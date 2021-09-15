Adams Christian head football coach David King moved one step closer to Centreville Academy head coach Bill Hurst in wins as the Rebels defeated the Tigers 34-12 Friday in Centreville.
King picked up his 226th career win Friday, all coming a Trinity at ACCS.
Centreville head football coach Bill Hurst has the most coaching wins in the state with 414.
It was the first loss of the season for the Tigers
“We weren’t as sharp as I wanted us to be in the first hal but we played better in the second half and put some distance between us,” said ACCS head coach David Kin. “But it’s always a positive when you can leave Centreville with a win.”
JJ Clairborne put AC on the board first with a 6-yard run with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Rebel freshman quarter Coleman Carter passed to Jamar Kaho Jr., for a 74-yard TD play.
Carter connected with Kaho on a 45-yard scoring pass to put the Rebels up 34-12.
ACCS had 19 penalties for 155 yards. Centreville finished with 12 penalties.
“It was a penalty-fest,” King said. “It was tough to get in the flow of things.”
ACCS hosts St. Aloysius of Vicksburg in a 4A3 district contest Friday.
“They are improving every week,” King said.”
They have some athletes and they are a dangerous team.”
St. Al is 4-0, falling to Park Place 40-29; Centreville by a 42-27 score, was beaten by Riverdale 28-24 before losing to Brookhaven 33-27.
