Adams County Christian School ended its season on a six-game winning streaking, blanking Central Hinds 12-0 in a game delayed by heavy rain and lightning.
“That was one of the worst conditions I’ve seen in a while,” said ACCS head football coach David King
AC finished 4-0 in district and receives a first-round bye in the MSAIS Class 5A playoffs.
The Rebels, seeded No. 3, will face the winner of the No. 6 Pillow Academy and No. 11 St. Aloysius on November 6.
“Usually I don’t like a week off because it messes with your routine, but we need to get some guys healthy and we will be able to scout both teams we may play,” King said. “This is a big advantage for us. We need that rest.”
With the win, ACCS improved to 8-2 overall and went 4-0 in district play. The Rebels will receive a top seed in the MAIS Class 5A Playoffs by virtue of winning the district title. Central Hinds Academy finished its season at 0-10 overall and 0-4 in district play.
