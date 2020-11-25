Adams County Christian School came up just short of a MSAIS Class 5A state championship as the Rebels fell to Leake Academy of Madden, Ms., 10-0 at Jackson Academy Thursday in Jackson.
It was the first state championship for Leake, which was ranked No. in Class 5A. Leake finished 13-0.
ACCS, ranked No. 3, was finished 10-3 on the season, winning eight straight games before falling to Leake.
ACC head coach David King has led ACCS and Trinity to 10 state championship games, going 6-4 in title games.
"It was a great battle of two teams who left everything out on the field," King said. "My assistants did a great job of preparing and our players were absolutely phenomenal. We just couldn’t come up with a big play to get on the board. Leake was a great team. I hate it for the boys, but anyone who watched them compete know they were warriors for the whole year. I'm at peace with the season . We had a great senior class."
The Rebels were last shut out in a playoff game in 2017, falling to Starkville Academy 31-0.
ACCS was averaging 27.1 points a game. The Rebels were 129-65 since 2000 when scoring 10 points, and 3-54 when scoring less than 10 points.
The Rebels were 76-116 when scoring 10 points are more since 2000.
The contest was dominated by defense as AC held Leake to 86 yards in total offense, holding the opposing Rebels to zero passing yards while intercepting a pass. Leake had eight first downs in the contest.
Leake scored its only offensive points on its opening drive, which resulted in a Cole Arthur 25-yard field goal midway through the first period.
A Claven Dunbar interception for ACCS was negated by a penalty and sack.
On the ensuing drive ACCS drove down to the Leake Academy 23-yard line, but on fourth down Blake LaPrairie was stopped just inches from the first down mark and the Rebels turned the ball over on downs.
The play was reviewed before it was determined LaPrairie's knee hit before he stretched the ball two more yards.
Leake all but sealed the win with 8:54 remaining as Rebel safety Thomas Cheatham returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown for the final score of the game.
ACCS turned the ball over on downs once again at midfield on their next possession and Leake Academy ran the clock out after that.
Corey Sewell of AC finished with 95 rushing yards. The Rebels had 162 yards of total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.