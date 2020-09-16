When you face one of the top football programs ever in the state of Mississippi, you better limit your mistakes.
Unfortunately for the Adams Christian Rebels, Jackson Prep was able to take advantage of three AC fumbles on its way to a 42-8 win over the Rebels.
The loss dropped Adams Christian to 1-2 on the season.
AC hosts Copiah in its District 3-5A opener.
Prep returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game.
Highly-touted Prep running back Matt Jones rushed for 115 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns.
Chris Peals had touchdown runs of 35 and 40 yards in the second half.
AC’s only score came on a 65-yard TD pass from VJ Knight to Claven Dunbar.
Dantavious Stampley and Corey Sewell led the AC defense with seven tackles each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.