Go back the past six years and you will find either Adams County Christian School or Trinity-County of Flora, Ms., playing or winning a Mid-South Association of Independent Schools state championship.
The two schools met each other Friday night at AC for the right to play for another state title, this time in the same classification.
Tri-County defeated the Rebels 28-21 and will play St. Joseph of Greenville Friday in Jackson for the Class 4A state title. The contest was played in a steady rain in the second half.
“We couldn’t make a play in the second half, and they did,” said ACCS head coach David King. “It was a tough way to end a great year. I could not be more proud of this bunch. It was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and we finish 11-1. This bunch never quit.”
AC, which earned a 21-20 comeback win over Tri-County during the regular season, had trouble adapting to the rainy conditions, fumbling twice and throwing three interceptions.
Tri-County finished with 597 yards in total offense.
The game was tied at 21-21 at halftime before Tri-
County quarterback Bryce Warriner completed a 42-yard TD pass to Walker Wasson in the third quarter for the winning score.
Warriner passed for 388 yards, while Wasson had 103 receiving yards.
Tri-Coounty was looking to put the game away in the final period when AC’s Takel Stampley recovered a fumble at the Rebels 3-yard line.
Tri-County held the Rebels to just 199 yards of total offense and forced three interceptions and two fumbles.
Two of AC’s touchdowns came on the defensive end as Jessie Grayson scored on an 88-yard interception returns, while Connor Aplin scored on a 37yard fumble recovery.
Jordan Berry scored the only offensive touchdown on a 60-yard pass from Coleman Carter in the second quarter.
“Both teams left it out there,” King said. “We have no regrets.”
