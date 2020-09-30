With two of its final four games being District 3-5A contests, Adams County Christian School has its playoff fate in its own hands.
"We have put ourselves in pretty good shape," said AC head coach David King. "We've had some good wins."
ACCS used 312 rushing yards to defeat district foe Silliman Friday to improve to 2-0 in the district.
AC, 4-2, defeated Copiah earlier in the season.
ACCS hosts 4A Brookhaven Friday for Homecoming. The game is a true Homecoming for Ron Rushing, who was a multi-sport performer for ACCS
"Ron was my first assistant coach at Trinity," said King, who was also a multi-sport athlete at ACCS at the same time. "We talk quite a bit."
The Rebels had to go to their No. 3 quarterback Friday after losing VJ Knight to a broken leg. Corey Sewell moved up from tailback and rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries in a 28-8 win at Clinton.
Claven Dunbar had six carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Blake LaPrairie had seven carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.
"Sometimes a rough injury and get your players to circle the wagon and play with more inspiration," King said.
The Rebels took the lead in the second quarter on LaPrairie’s nine-yard touchdown run with 10:53 to go in the second quarter.
Dunbar put the game away for ACCS with a 75-yard touchdown run with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Kickoff for Friday is 7 p.m.
"We want to come out healthy, continue to improve and endure Homecoming," King said.
