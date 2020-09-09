Adams Christian head football coach David King remembers playing Jackson Prep as a player at ACCS.
“They were the benchmark team then, and they are the benchmark team now,” said King, whose team hosts the Patriots Friday. “We never beat them, but we did play them close.”
ACCS had an open date Friday after Clinton Christian had players test positive for Covid-19. forcing a cancellation.
“We needed those quarters to get in better shape,” King said. “Jackson Prep has an outstanding running back. Our guys are excited about this game. You play teams like this to make you better.”
As headmaster, King also has to deal with the expected large crowd.
"They always bring a crowd, so it has been a bit of a logistical nightmare," he said.
