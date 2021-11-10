Adams County Christian School is one win away from playing for a state championship after two-time defending state champion Riverfield of Rayville 41-7 Friday at ACCS.

The Rebels received a first-round bye.

“We may played our best game of the year,” said ACCS head coach David King. “It was a great win. Our guys put it all together.”

AC hosts Kirk Academy of Grenada in the semifinals.

Kirk upset Brookhaven Academy 45-38 Friday in Brookhaven.

Kirk slipped past Marshall Academy 7-6 in the first round.

“They are one of those teams that has gotten hot at the right time,” King said. “They are well coached and playing with a lot of confidence.”

AC led Riverfield 22-7 at half after Coleman Carter completed a long pass in the back of the end zone to J.J. Claiborne, who ran in the conversion.

Tiqi Griffin caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and also also scored on the defensive side.

Carter completed 9-of-13 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Claiborne was the Rebels’ leading rusher with 76 yards on 14 carries. 

  

