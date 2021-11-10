ACCS hosts Kirk By Joey Martin Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adams County Christian School is one win away from playing for a state championship after two-time defending state champion Riverfield of Rayville 41-7 Friday at ACCS.The Rebels received a first-round bye.“We may played our best game of the year,” said ACCS head coach David King. “It was a great win. Our guys put it all together.” AC hosts Kirk Academy of Grenada in the semifinals.Kirk upset Brookhaven Academy 45-38 Friday in Brookhaven.Kirk slipped past Marshall Academy 7-6 in the first round. “They are one of those teams that has gotten hot at the right time,” King said. “They are well coached and playing with a lot of confidence.”AC led Riverfield 22-7 at half after Coleman Carter completed a long pass in the back of the end zone to J.J. Claiborne, who ran in the conversion.Tiqi Griffin caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and also also scored on the defensive side.Carter completed 9-of-13 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Claiborne was the Rebels’ leading rusher with 76 yards on 14 carries. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Accs Pass Sport American Football David King Riverfield Touchdown Coleman Carter Rebel Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fall Festivals Nov 3, 2021 PEOPLE AROUND Concordia Parish celebrated Halloween and attended fall festivals at churches … Read more Veterans to be honored Nov 3, 2021 Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week. Read more 'Plant-It-Pink' project sponsored by FGC Oct 28, 2021 The north entrance to Ferriday has a new look thanks to the hard work of the Ferriday Garden… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing crack cocaineTriple homicide suspect killed in WisnerWest Monroe woman accused of disturbing peace, refusing to go home after partyMPD arrests pair for armed robbery, prostitution scheme at motelDA wants bond nixed for accused shooterOPSO arrests West Monroe woman for prostitution, drug chargesULM police arrest man for cursing at student workers, threatening themMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayFour parish teams claim Top 10 seeds in LHSAA bracketsRebels rise up in 42-14 Ruston win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
