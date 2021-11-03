ACCS hosts Riverfield Nov 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two weeks after defeating Riverfield 43-46 to receive a first-round bye in the Class 4 MAIS playoffs, the Rebels host the Raiders in a second-round contest.Riverfield, the No. 10 seed, upset Winston Academy 28-8 in a first-round contest Friday in Louisville, Ms.The Rebels are the No. 2 seed. The Rebels got the win over Riverfield Friday as Jamar Kaho scored on a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining. The Rebels finished the regular season at 8-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebel First Round Seed Contest Sport American Football Bye Win Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fall Festivals 32 min ago PEOPLE AROUND Concordia Parish celebrated Halloween and attended fall festivals at churches … Read more Veterans to be honored 32 min ago Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week. Read more 'Plant-It-Pink' project sponsored by FGC Oct 28, 2021 The north entrance to Ferriday has a new look thanks to the hard work of the Ferriday Garden… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests West Monroe woman for deserting childMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayWMPD arrest West Monroe woman for cutting brotherWest Monroe man arrested for home invasionMonroe man accused of stealing motorcycleWest Monroe calls for reinforcement in Pineville winCalhoun man acused of stealing toolsHow Ruston vs. West Monroe became the can't miss game of the 2021 seasonState Police arrest two suspects on drug dealing charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
