Adams County Christian School ended its regular season with a 33-19 loss to Central Hinds in Raymond Friday.
The No. 6 Rebels, 7-3, host No. 11 St. Aloysius Friday in a Class 5A first round contest.
Against Central Hinds, Claven Dunbar completed an 83-yard TD pass to Wes Stockstill.
Rhett McDonald added a 1-yard TD run, while Tripp Cotten passed 24 yards to Terrell Tenner for another score.
The winner of the ACCS-St. Aloysius contest travels to No. 3 Silliman next Friday. ACCS won the 4A title last year.
