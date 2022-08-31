Don’t try and tell Oak Forest Academy head football coach Drew Misita that Adams County Christian School is in a rebuilding stage.
In a match-up of two MAIS 2021 semifinal squads, the Rebels defeated the Yellow Jackets 31-14 in Natchez Friday.
“Our guys really plays well,” said ACCS head coach David King. “We did some really good things. We preached all week about more physical, and we were. That was a big win for us power-point wise, as well.”
Oak Forest lost to eventual state champion Heritage 28-21 in the Class 5A semifinals last year.
ACCS fell to Kirk 16-7 in the Class 4A semifinals.
AC sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.
Carter was 13-of-18 for 179 yards while adding 26 yards on the ground.
Samuel Merriett, Jordan Berry and Dantavious Stampley all had TD catches.
King went to his bag of tricks for another score as Carter threw a backward pass to Connor Aplin, who found Jesse Grayson on an 11-yard score.
Grayson also had an interception and collected 10 tackles.
ACCS travels to Clinton Christian Friday.
King picked up his 225th career win against Clinton Christian last year.
Clinton Christian is coached by former Delta Charter head coach Zach Rogel, who played quarterback for King at Trinity.
“Zach has them playing well, and they have a really good team,” King said. “They are going to play hard, and really be fired up to play us. We have to make sure we don’t have any kind of letdown.”
