Adams Christian improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district with a 47-15 win over Park Place Chrstian Academy Friday at ACCS.

It was senior night for the Rebels as eight Rebels were recognized..

Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to pace the Rebel offense.

Carter connected with DK McGruder on a 52-yard pass play, and with Jordan Berry for a 53-yard TD pass.

ACCS ends its regular season at Riverfield Academy in Rayville.

  

