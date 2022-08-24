Adams County Christian School head football coach David King has taken his teams to 11 state championship games.
A 12th will depend on how healthy the Rebels stay this season.
“We are so thin,” King said.
Adding to the numbers problem is King losing his best defensive back from last year, Damion Johnson, to an ACL injury suffered in a basketball camp game, and top running back J.J. Claiborne, who transferred back to Jefferson County.
“We are down this year, and don’t have the speed we usually have, but I like this group,” King said. “They are a fun group to coach. We’re being picked to finish in the middle of the pack, but that’s where I like to be before the season. We’ve been in this position before, having to overcome adversity. I do like this group’s tenacity.”
King does have the luxury of returning strong-armed sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter.
“We have to keep Coleman healthy,” King said. “We’re going to be throwing the ball more this year.”
King said his backfield will be by committee as far as running back is concerned.
Seniors Terrell Tenner and Connor Aplin have been moved to running back from wide receiver.
“We’ve got four or five sophomores we are looking that we are counting on to step up,” King said.
King lost twin brothers Kamron and Kyron Barnes on the offensive line as the pair are now at Southern Miss.
“We are very thin up front,” King said. “That’s one of our biggest concerns.”
King said a number of players are going to have to go both ways.
“We’ve got a tough non-conference schedule this year,” King said. “But we’ve got a good group who are up to the challenge. I’m looking forward to seeing this group on the field.”
AC opened its season with a 27-14 win over Brookhaven Academy.
Terrell Tenner had a 51-yard TD run.
Coleman Carter added a 30-yard TD pass to Jordan Berry, while also scoring on TD runs of 31 and four yards.
ACCS opens is home schedule Friday with a game against Oak Forest. Oak Forest fell to Parklane 27-7 in its opening game.
