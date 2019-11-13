When Adams County Christian School and Starkville Academy both moved up from MAIS Class AAA to 5A it didn’t change the playoff landscape.
ACCS hosts Starkville Friday in a semifinal contest.
The meeting will be the fourth straight playoff encounter between both schools.
ACCS lost to Starkville in the semifinals last year, but the Rebels defeated the Volunteers last year on its way to a state championship,
The Rebels advanced to the semifinals with a 23-6 win over Silliman, which defeated ACCS during the regular season.
“That was probably our most complete game of the season,” said ACCS head coach David King.
AC’s first score came as Cory Sewell caught a pass in the Wildcat end zone as Yohan Thompson was bringing down the Silliman quarterback.
D.J. Stampley ran in for the two-point conversion to give ACCS an 8-0 lead.
Stampley would end up breaking his leg later in the game, while Thompson was also injured.
Near the end of the second quarter, Stampley threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Tripp Cotten with nine seconds left. Stampley then threw a two-point conversion pass to VJ Knight for a 16-0 Rebels lead at halftime.
Sewell finished with 86 yards on five carries and led the team in tackles with four.
Claven Dunbar collected two interceptions on defense.
Starkville defeated Lamar to advance to the semifinals.
“It’s huge having this game at home,” King said. “We’ll miss DJ and Yohan, but that’s part of the game.”
