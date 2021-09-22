Never mind the final score.
Adams Christian football coach David King was more focused on the three turnovers in the Rebels’ 35-6 win over St. Aloysius in Natchez Monday.
“You can’t make mistakes like we did tonight,” said ACCS head coach David King. “The effort is there, and our assistant coaches and players are getting after it in practice this week to get our mistakes corrected..”
AC got on the board after its defense stopped the Flashes following a turnover.
Dantavious Stampley sprinted 49 yards for the first score of the game.
Jamar Kaho added a 75-yard run for the Rebels late in the opening period.
St. Al pulled to within 14-6 following an AC fumble before Kaho scored on a short pass from Coleman Carter.
ACCS visits Parklane Academy in McComb Friday.
The Pioneers are coached by former ACCS football and baseball standout Ron Rushing.
