After struggling on offense most of the night, Adams Christian used a long run on a reverse by Connor Aplin and a 2-yard touchdown run by Dantavious Stampley to pull to within 14-13 of Winston Academy in a MSAIS Class 4A quarterfinal contest at AC with 4:13 remaining.
Following an offsides penalty as AC lined up for the two-point conversion, AC head coach David King sent his offense back on the field. Quarterback Coleman Carter then barreled into the end zone to give the Rebels a 15-14 lead.
“We did what we’ve done for years,” said AC head coach David King. “After we make a big play, we line up to go for two. They were still shell-shocked. If they don’t jump, we send in our kicker. They jumped, and while the referee was spotting the ball, we sent our big power guys in. If we can’t get a yard, we didn’t deserve to win.”
ACCS, the No. 1 seed, got behind early as Winston Academy, the No. 8 seed, used its power running game to march down the field. Patriots quarterback Jett Join
“They had two of their best players they just got back,” King said. “They lost to Jackson Academy 10-7 and beat Starkville. We knew they were a good team. They did a good job scouting us, and took away some things away from us. We had to grind it out.”
The Rebels responded with a touchdown drive of their own late in the first quarter, which ended with Coleman’s 17-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Terrell Tenner in the back of the end zone.
Coleman completed seven of 16 passes for 114 yards and no interceptions to go with 38 rushing yards on 15 carries. Aplin’s big run in the fourth quarter went for 29 yards. Stampley had nine carries for 41 yards while Tenner had 11 carries for 39 yards.
ACCS drove into Winston Academy territory several times, but came away without any points.
Winston finished with 102 total yards.
ACCS hosts No. 5 seed Tri-County Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of their district showdown last month. The Rebels came back to win that game in the fourth quarter 21-20. Tri-County beat No. 4 seed Lee (Miss.) Academy 35-0.
“It’s hard to beat someone twice, and we know they have an outstanding team,” King said. “We’re going in mentally focused. The flu has been going around, so we’ve worked hard to protect our guys, and our coaches are being very careful. We’re just excited to still be playing.”
