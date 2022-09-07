In a game cut short because of extracurricular activity on the field, Vidalia High opened its season with a 46-0 win over Sicily Island in Sicily Island.
The game was called with 10 minutes remaining because of constant brief skirmishes.
Adams County Christian School improved to 3-0 as the Rebels defeated Clinton Christian 35-28 in Clinton Friday.
Clinton Christian is coached by Zach Rogel, who was quarterback for ACCS head coach David King when he was at Trinity.
Rogel also spent a year as head coach of Delta Charter.
“It was a battle,” King said. “Zach had them ready to play. They made some big plays to keep hanging around. They are going to cause problems for some teams in the playoffs. We’re happy to get the power points, and every game is a must-win for us now.”
Coleman Carter completed 10-of-18 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 64 yards and another TD.
Jordan Berry had five catches for 131 yards, including a 62-yard TD pass from Carter that tied the game at 14-14l.
Sean Kerry Cothern returned an interception 75 yards for a Rebel score.
Tristan Burns led the AC defense with eight tackles.
ACCS hosts Centreville Academy for homecoming Friday at 7 p.m.
Centreville is 3-1, and led by legendary head coach Bill Hurst, the winningest coach in Mississippi high school history with more than 400 wins.
“We have had some great battles over the years,” said King, who has more than 200 wins.
