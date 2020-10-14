Adams Christian made sure former ACCS multi-sport standout Ron Rushing did not have a good night on his former school's Homecoming, defeating Brookhaven Academy 31-20 in Natchez Friday.
AC had its dancing shoes on early, rushing for 495 yards, with quarterback Corey Sewell scoring on runs of of 94,
Sewell finished with 290 yards on the ground.
Sewell’s longest rushing touchdown was for 94 yards in the first quarter.
Claven Dunbar added an 11-yard TD run, while Blake LaPrairie added 125 yards and a 14-yard TD.
The Rebels held the Cougars to 213 yards and negative five rushing yards.
Connor Aplin had six tackles in the game while Sewell had five tackles. Colin Cauthen and Dunbar had one interception each in the game.
Dunbar and Sewell each registered two sacks in the game.
Adams County Christian School (5-2) will travel to St. Aloysius in Vicksburg Friday.
