David King doesn’t know what rebuilding is.
The Adams County Christian School head coach has competed in the state championship game four times in the seven years, winning state in 2017.
The Rebels will seek a championship in Region 4A this year after dropping down from 5A.
But that doesn’t make the task any easier.
“4A is nothing to sneeze about,” King said.
And neither is AC’s new district.
“Riverfield is the two-time defending champion, and Tri-County is the preseason No. 1 team,” King said.
Last year, ACCS defeated Heritage 22-20 in the semifinals before falling to Leake 10-0 in the finals. The Rebels finished 10-6.
King must replace all-everything athlete Corey Sewell, who rushed for 1,365 yards at running back and quarterback, while collecting 67 tackles and five sacks on defense.
The AC offense will be geared around Tiqi Griffen, a transfer from Tara High in Baton Rouge.
Freshman Coleman Carter leads the Rebel offense at quarterback.
Colin Cauthen is the top receiver.
J.J. Claiborne is going to be the featured back.
Senior Kyron Barnes returns on the offensive line.
Twins Kyron and Kamron Barnes, who are committed to Southern Miss. will anchor both sides of the front line.
Dantavious Stampley returns at linebacker.
“He’s the quarterback on defense,” King said.
Although he has a number of newcomers, King returns several starters.
“They’ve played in some big games and know the expectations,” he said.
ACCS kicked off the season at home Friday with an impressive 46-21 win over Brookhaven.
Carter completed 11-of-16 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter and Jamar Kaho connected on a 70-yard TD pass.
Carter also completed s 49-yard TD pass to Colin Cauthen.
Claiborne finished with 107 yards on 10 carries.
The Rebels have been relying on their defense the last two years.
“We’ve been having to play old school ball, so it was good to be able to call some plays to take advantage of some of our playmakers,” King said. “It was a pretty clean first game”
ACCS plays at 6A Oak Forest in Amite Friday.
“We’ve upset them the last three times we have played them, so I know they are hungry to play us,” King said. “They have another real good football team. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we’ll find out a lot about ourselves this Friday.”
