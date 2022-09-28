Adams County Christian School head football coach David King has been a part of a lot of big wins in his career in whch he has collected more than 200 wins at Trinity Episcopal and now ACCS.
Not many were as thrilling and satisfying as the 31-28 win over Parklane Friday at ACCS.
“That was a battle,” King said.
ACCS sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter completed a short pass to Adrian Walker on fourth-and-nine with 7:05 remaining in the game for the win.
Parklane had won its first four games before dropping a game against traditional power Jackson Prep.
The Pioneers are coached by Ron Rushing, who played at ACCS, and led Cathedral to a Class A state championship in 2014.
“It’s always enjoyable coming back home,” Rushing said. “The biggest thing is my parents can come watch, and some old friends. We turned the ball over and had a punt snapped over our heads which resulted in a safety, which you can’t afford those types of mistakes against a team like ACCS.”
Carter rushed for 106 yards on the night on 15 carries.
Terrell Tenner had 11 carries for 46 yards, including a four-yard TD run at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter. Carter’s two-point conversion run gave ACCS an 8-7 lead.
Tenner’s second touchdown of the night was on a five-yard run with 4:36 left in the third quarter for a 24-14 advantage.
ACCS (6-0) travels to Clinton Friday to take on Class 5A Silliman Institute Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.