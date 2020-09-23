Adams Christian rebounded from a loss to Jackson Prep to defeat Copiah Academy 43-27 Friday at ACCS.
The win improved the Rebels to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in MSAIS District 3-5A.
AC quarterback VJ Knight put AC on the board with a 25-yard run, but was injured at the end of the play.
Knight was replacing quarterback Tripp Cotten, who suffered a knee injury against Jackson Prep.
King went with running back Corey Sewell at quarterback after the injury. Sewell finished with 162 yards rushing and scored on touchdown runs of 20 and 14 yards.
"That was a game we had to have," said AC head coach David King. "We were outmanned in every facet against Prep. But we played well against Copiah, especially in the second half."
Blake LaPrairie, who rushed for 52 yards on five carries, added two touchdown runs.
Dantavious Stampley also had a team-leading nine tackles while Sewell had six tackles and one interception. LaPrairie as well as Kyron Barnes each had five tackles and Decobus Jackson had four tackles.
ACCS visits Silliman Institute in Clinton Friday.
Silliman has played only one game because of cancellations of previous games, defeating Columbia Academy 40-28.
"We have more games under our belt, but we only have one film to watch," King said. "They've become a big rival for us."
