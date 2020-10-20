Adams County Christian School won its fifth straight game as the Rebels dominated Centreville 35-12 Friday in Centreville.
The win improved ACCS to 6-2 as the Rebels dropped two of their first four games to St. Joseph Greenville and Jackson Prep.
“We’ve just been laying in the weeds, showing up in the end,” said ACCS head coach David King.
The district champs end their regular season with Senior Night Friday against Central Hinds at ACCS.
With the district championship, ACCS will receive a first-round bye in the MSAIS Class 5A playoffs.
“We’re getting healthier, and getting an extra week off after Friday’s game will help us even more,” King said
Corey Sewell and Tripp Cotten both eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, with Sewell leading the way with 177 yards on 10 carries, while Cotten rushed for 109 yards.
Cotten scored on an 89-yard run just before halftime to give the Rebels a 35-6 halftime adv antage.
Claven Dunbar had eight carries for 95 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run at the 3:35 mark of the second quarter.
Sewell threw a 41-yard TD pass to Samuel Merriett with 9:11 left in the second quarter.
ACCS’s defense held Centreville to 157 total yards on offense. Dantavious Stampley led the way with five tackles.
Decobus Jackson and Josh Credit each had an interception.
“Beating Centreville is always big,” King said. “This is not one of their best teams, but my good friend Bill Hurst always has them playing hard.”
ACCS rushed for 409 yards as the Rebels pummeled St. Aloysius 43-22 in Vicksburg on October 8.
Sewell led the Rebels with 116 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, while Blake LaPrairie added 108 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rebels put the game away early on a 35-yard TD run by Cotten, who was returning from an injury.
Eli Chapman made a 35-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half to give the Rebels a 24-3 advantage at halftime.
Jeremy Young led the defense with six tackles while Sewell and Kelvion Clark each had five tackles. Colin Cauthen had one interception.
