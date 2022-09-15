Adams County Christian School celebrated Homecoming in a big way, as the Rebels defeated Centreville Academy 47-20 in Natchez Friday.
The contest was a battle of top Mississippi coaches as Centreville head coach Bill Hurst is the winningest coach in Mississippi high school history with more than 400 wins, while AC head coach David King has more than 200 wins.
It was the fourth straight win for AC over Centreville.
The teams did not play from 2016-18. AC defeated Centreville in the playoffs in 2015. The Tigers last beat the Rebels 56-44 in 2014.
ACCS sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for two scores in the second quarter.
Carter had touchdown runs of one and 10 yards, Tristan Burns collected an interception for the Rebels and returned it 62 yards for a pick-6, and Berry scored on an eight-yard run to give ACCS a 47-12 halftime lead.
Carter completed 7-of-12 passes for 124 yards while rushing five times for 58 yards. ACCS (4-0, 1-0) travels to Vicksburg to take on St. Aloysius High School in an MAIS District 3-4A game Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Al fell to Brookhaven Aademy 33-16 Friday night.
Flashes quarterback Carson Smith had touchdown passes of 65 yards to John David Liggett, and one of 35 yards to Jake Brister.
St. Al opened its season with a 12-0 win over Park Place before dropping its next three games.
