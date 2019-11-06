Adams County Christian School advanced to the second round of the MAIS Class 5A playoffs with a 41-10 win over St. Aloysius Friday in Natchez.
AC beat St. Al 40-23 during the regular season.
D.J. Stempley passed for two touchdowns — a 27-yarder to Wes Stockstill and a 7-yarder to Glaston Magee.
Claven Dunbar scored on a 37-yard run, while Cory Sewell had a 60-yard TD run.
Blake LaPrairie of AC blocked a punt which was returned for a touchdown by Magee.
ACCS travels to Silliman Friday for an MAIS second round contest.
AC fell to Silliman 26-0 during the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.