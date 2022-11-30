After further review we may need further review.
As if the pauses in games are not long enough.
But after watching the Alabama-Auburn football game Saturday and seeing two plays reviewed that were missed.
OK, I get missing calls during a football game. But to miss something that is re-played over and over and over more than Rocky Top during a Tennessee game is unforgivable.
Auburn’s punt returner appeared to fumble the kick, but on replay it was clear he didn’t touch it.
After further review (it’s getting further and further), it was ruled a fumble.
Auburn had an interception, and it was clear the ball hit the ground on the first, second, third, one-hundredth replay. It was ruled an interception.
And that’s just one of the games I watched. I’m sure there were many others.
And it’s been going on a while.
You can go all the way back to the 2009 LSU-Alabama game where Patrick Peterson cut in front of Julio Jones and intercepted a Greg McElroy pass. After further review, he was ruled out of bounds.
I think reviewing plays is great
It makes you wonder what difference it could have made in games before reviews were allowed.
College football instant replay was started by the Big Ten Conference in the 2004 season because of calls made in the 2000 Michigan vs. Illinois football game, when reviews were used experimentally in the Big Ten Conference only. In the 2005 season, all conferences were allowed to use instant replay.
But the time it takes to review some plays is totally ridiculous. When the replay showed LSU’s John Emery clearly at the goal line with his knee and arm still up against Texas A&M it was obviously a touchdown.
He was ruled down, but the review (which took longer than an Auburn coach Cadillac Williams pep rally), showed he scored. Maybe the official was listening to the best of the Beatles.
Of course, more reviews would mean making the game shorter. Because we certainly need more time for CBS, ABC and NBC to preview their shows, or the talking heads to talk nonsense while players are anxious to line back up and continue whatever momentum they may have gotten from the last play.
For most of my life (which would be about 10 further reviews), a player running out of bounds prior to their forward progress being stopped automatically led to a stoppage of the game clock until the ball was next snapped.
However, in 2008, that rule changed in an effort to speed up the game.
So, the clock still stops when the play is whistled dead for going out of bounds, but for 56 of the game’s 60 regulation minutes, it will begin again when the ball is marked ready for play by the officials.
I can assure you those precious seconds could be the difference in many ballgames.
Besides, what’s the hurry. Have you watched cable television lately? Let the games last all night.
The average FBS game is now playing for 3 hours and 22 minutes.
Considering the average length of an MLB game is a little over three hours, the average FBS game length doesn’t seem unreasonable. But, with the average time increasing by four minutes over the past 5 years, the NCAA wants to prevent games from becoming any longer.
We certainly don’t want to have to wait any longer to watch Celebrity Dating Game, Call Me Kat, Card Sharks, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo or The Ultimate Surfer.
Or have a Heidi game. (You kids are going to have to Google that one).
So what’s next? Have a running clock the final two minutes?
Here’s a solution — cut back the number of promos and senseless chatter, and get on with the football game.
Or let the network expert in the television booth who oversees reviews (and is getting more air time than the sideline reporter) make the call.
He’s spot on in a matter of seconds.
See how easy that was. And it didn’t take any time at all.
