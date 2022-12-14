Selecting an all-parish team is never an easy task.
But this year it seemed almost impossible.
Despite having 32 players on the team, there were several more who deserved recognition.
Even the player and coach of the year honors was tougher than normal.
Vidalia head coach Michael Norris and Viking quarterback Sema’J Hayes earned top billing.
Norris announced he resigned from Vidalia over the weekend.
He will be missed as a coach and teacher at Vidalia High.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler certainly deserved mentioning, as well as Storm quarterback Juvari Singleton, Vidalia athlete Zion Buck and Ferriday athlete Chavo Thomas as best players.
But what happened at Vidalia High this past season was truly magical.
Sure, it could have been more magical.
If the Vikings could have pulled out that win in the final seconds, which certainly looked doable, they may not have been on the losing end of a 28-24 score. A win would have given the Vikings a 5-0 start for the first time since 2003, and given them more confidence going into the final half of the season.
It would probably also have given them a home playoff game, and an opponent less savvy than Loreauville, which was in the Class 2A semifinals the year before.
Not to mention, Norris was unable to finish that game on the sideline because his assistant coaches got three sideline warnings, which means automatic ejection for the head coach.
Norris was also thinking his team would pull out the win as he watched from afar.
“I was thinking my guys are going to be out there celebrating after beating Ferriday, and I’m not going to be out there with them,” Norris admitted after the game. “It was tough watching from the back of my truck.The bad thing is, I didn’t do anything. And really, the second call was a referee running into our coach on the sideline. He wasn’t over the line.”
But the job he did in bringing back Vidalia to respectability was masterful.
Sema’J Hayes is more than statistics — even though his stats match up with anybody.
After many a game, it’s Hayes gathering his teammates in a huddle and offering encouragement and offering true leadership.
And this was all under a new format that had everyone confused between select and non-select, as well as the new classifications — oops, divisions.
Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings said he would like to see five divisions next year in the same way they used to have five classifications.
I agree. And that’s with Cummings getting a better draw than Vidalia, which at Division III was in the same playoff bracket as Sterlington and Union.
But one of the best things about this year’s all-parish team is the number of underclassmen.
I will put the brother duo of Juvari Singleton and Tyrin Singleton at Delta Charter against any other brother duo in the state next year.
Juvari will be a senior. and Tyrin a junior.
In the Storm’s wild 48-46 playoff loss to Hanson Memorial, Juvari Singleton finished the game completing 14-of-18 passes for 270 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 211 yards on 27 attempts and four TDs.
He had 481 total yards in offense and seven TDs.
Tyrin Singleton, caught 11 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Otis Bates Jr returns in the Delta Charter backfield as a senior next year. Bates’ father was a standout at Ferriday High.
Ferriay freshman Desmen Jefferson showed flashes of greatness this past year, and will be a headliner before he finishes at Ferriday.
Junior linemen Maurice Smith of Ferriday and Gage Cupstid of Vidalia will anchor their lines next season.
Norris talked Cupstid, a baseball standout, into coming out for football, and it was huge for the Vikings.
Ferriday’s Aiden Turner returns as a senior on the Trojan defensive line.
Christopher Reed, who will be a senior for Ferriday next year, and just looks the part as an all-star defensive standout, returns, along with Ferriday junior Howard Curry.
Delta Charter sophomore Jalen Ivy will be a standout at linebacker the next two years.
Vidalia junior Jalen Hueing is following in the footsteps of his father, former Vidalia all-Stater David Hueing.
Elmari Lewis at Vidalia made an impact on defense this year as a freshman.
Others you can count on hearing from include Delta Charter juniors Jaydon Griffin and Ronald Ellis, Ferriday sophomore Caleb Ellis and junior Kevon Thompson and Vidalia junior John Jones.
Of course, more names will pop up from players who will be stepping up after biding their time. Who will be the next men up?
The year 2023 promises to be a much better year for football. Cummings and his staff are making Ferriday significant again.
I truly believe 2023 will be a return to glory in the parish.
I may have to build a bigger all-parish page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.