Seriously 2020?
You haven't wreaked enough havoc around here already?
What am I thinking?
Ever since this whole pandemic started in March, nothing has been normal.
Who knew what we went through with spring sports would still be affecting us up unto November with not much relief in sight.
Friday afternoon, I glanced at the weather on my phone and saw a 100 percent chance of rain at 7 p.m.
I wasn't too concerned.
The weather on my phone has been about as reliable as a Covid-19 test.
I'm thinking, "Yeah, the closer we get to 7, the more those percentages will drop.
It's happened about 10 times in the last two months."
So after a change of possessions here comes a dark cloud like something out of Lord of the Rings.
Umbrellas went up and then the rain and lightening took over.
People scrambled under the stands and anywhere else for shelter.
At Ferriday High, a decision was made to postpone the game to Saturday, much to the disdain of Madison head coach Landry Carter. He was more than willing to call it a no-contest. Being outscored 56-0 Saturday kind of gives you the reason why.
But I can tell you this for sure.
Even though the stands were near full on Ferriday's side, the absence of the band Saturday led to a hum-drum level of excitement in the stands.
I realized Saturday night how much a band helps generate excitement in the stands.
Especially on Homecoming night.
And I haven't even mentioned the parade of hurricanes during this football season.
Talk about piling on.
At Delta Charter, Blake Wheeler was determined to finish the game Friday night (or close to Saturday morning.
Poor Blake had missed the last two games because of a positive test in his family.
But Wheeler was also determined to play for better reasons.
The wet conditions would help slow down Delhi's passing game, and hinder its talented athletes.
Throw in the fact this Delta Charter team is playing some of its best ball right now, and Wheeler's patience paid off with a 26-0 win.
I've been to three or four games postponed a day. The difference in a team's play from one day to the next can be startling.
Vidalia was in Lake Providence up near Canada.
Viking head coach Michael Norris said it began to rain right when the team got on the bus to return home.
Actually, I should not have been surprised.
"It's 2020" has become the new catch-phrase.
Normally, we would be playing the second-to-last game of the season and be gearing up for the playoffs, checking out probably first-round opponents for our parish teams.
But there is nothing at all normal now.
It looks like we will make it through October without serious setbacks to the schedule.
I dare not go past that.
It will be really strange to attend a Vidalia-Ferriday contest without people hugging the steel cable around Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
But, then again, what is strange nowadays?
I refuse to look at the weather on my phone or what is sure to be craziness in packing a Ferriday-Vidalia game with 25 percent of normal attendance.
And I'm done with that normal word.
