Let me just be blunt here. If you have never been to a Miss-Lou National Football Foundation Hall of Fame banquet you have missed out on one of the top events every year.
The fourth Thursday in February is always reserved for this great event on my calendar. And I am never disappointed.
The 39th scholastic awards banquet at the VUE Thursday was a great night of fellowship, fun, great food, great stories from coaches and honorees and a terrific message from guest speaker John Cohen — the athletic director at Mississippi State.
But it’s all about the scholar-athletes.
And take it from somebody first-hand who knows how helpful that money is attending college.
Cooper Williams of ACCS won the top prize of $3,000. ACCS head football coach and headmaster David King, who choked up a couple of times referring to the tragic death last Wednesday of his former quarterback, Sterling Yarborough, regained his composure and talked about Williams.
“This is Cooper Williams night, and I’m going to talk about Cooper Wiliams,” King said.
King went on to say how Williams could not play football his sophomore and junior years because of a heart condition, but worked hard to be able to get on the football field his senior year. Cooper also lost his dad about the same time he was told about is heart.
“He was one of our best offensive linemen, and a great leader,” King said.
Christian Johnson of Cathedral won the $2,250 scholarship.
There was a tie for third place, so Roderick “Rayjay” Ransom of Vidalia and Desnick Bolden of Natchez High both received scholarships of $1,750.
Former Vidalia head football coach Rob Faircloth told of how he has been trying for four years to get Ransom — the Vikings’ top basketball player — to play football.
He finally succeeded this past year.
Rob said about the third game of the season he asked his team to vote on a top leader.
“The one who finished third played three years,” Faircloth said. “The one who finished second played four years. RayJay, who has played three games, received the most votes.”
Kobe Dillon of Ferriday and Ny’Kell Brooks of Delta Charter both received $1,000 scholarships.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith talked of Dillon’s leadership that helped the Trojans win the Class 2A state championship.
Smith talked about Ferriday falling behind Amite High by two touchdowns in the semifinals, scoring the second TD after a Warrior defender took the ball away from Dillon and ran for a touchdown.
Smith told of the unforgettable look on Dillon’s face after the play and his vow to lead the Trojans back.
“We scored 42 points after that,” Smith said.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler talked about Brooks coming out for football last year after starring on the basketball court.
“He loved it, and his teammates loved him,” Wheeler said.
Cohen started off the banquet talking about his love of words.
Cohen played baseball for Ron Polk at Mississippi State.
“Ron sent me a text telling me of all the players he coached, I was one of them,” Cohen joked.
Cohen’s first word was pride.
“It’s a great word, but it can be a terrible word,” Cohen said. “Pride is a good thing unless you have only selfish pride, which hurts the team.”
His next word was responsibility.
“That always beats pride,” he said
His next word was precision.
“Precision matters,” he said.
Problem was the next word.
“In the dictionary problem is defined as a situation that causes something harmful,” Cohen said. “The next word is challenge. Don’t come into my office saying you have a problem. Come into my office saying you have a solution to a problem.”
Appreciation was the final word.
“You are not here by accident,” Cohen told the scholar-athletes. “Somebody got you here. When I was a head baseball coach every Friday would be appreciation day where all my players had to name someone they appreciated and why. If you could not think of anyone you appreciate, then there is a problem. I will help you write that.”
The Contributions to Amateur Football Award went to Catherine Fortunato and Nancy Kuehnle.
Talk about well deserved. Those two outstanding ladies have been behind the scenes for years making this event the success it still is today.
Clarence Bowlin received the Distinguished American Award.
Bowlin received the Contributor to Amateur Football Award in 1987. He joined Bob “Red” Owens only recipients of both awards.
Bowlin is a great storyteller (take it from his nephew here), and told a couple of great stories about Dixie Youth Baseball and coaching basketball at Cathedral High.
It was a great night and the speaker added so much to the success of the banquet.
People do not realize how hard it is to get speakers. I’ve even tried to assist in getting someone a couple of times and there are all kinds of obstacles.
A lot of coaches do not realize it is not a violation to speak at the event which has high school football seniors.
Past speakers include Jerry Stovall, Bill Arnsparger, Billy Brewer, Rocky Felker, Archie Manning, Jackie Sherrill, David Cutcliffe, Daryl Daye, Ed Orgeron when he was with Ole Miss, Houston Nutt, Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze, Jay Hopson and Deuce MCallister. And funnymen Clyde Ray Webber and Paige Cothern.
That’s quite a lineup.
But coaches are pulled so many ways nowadays it’s tough to reel them in.
Remember when we would have three or four alumni meetings in the Miss-Lou a year?
We’ve had Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Mullen, Cutcliffe and Jeff Bower to name just a few.
But nowadays, colleges use a caravan to take coaches from all sports to the big cities for a big production.
It seems coaches’ jobs are more time consuming than ever, and when they can get a break, they better take it.
Which makes it tougher on the local NFFHF chapter.
And now it’s on to the Joe Fortunato-Allen Brown Celebrity Golf Classic on May 2 at Duncan Park.
This tournament is the top money-maker for the chapter.
And just like its banquet, the golf tournament is a classy event.
I would not expect anything else.
I encourage golfers and non-golfers to attend.
I encourage even more for everyone to block off the fourth Thursday of next year for the 40th banquet.
You will not regret it.
