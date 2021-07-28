SEC Media Days are now behind us.
That was Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and Mike Leach cheering, while Dan Mullen, Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher are still looking for a microphone to talk into.
Saban doesn’t like press conferences, period. Coach O has so much drama at LSU that he’s just ready to get on the field, and Mike Leach gets bored very easily with the pesky press.
Apparently, the big winner was first-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who had the press eating out of his hands on the first day of Media Days.
Beamer was a welcome change from some of the robots who have stood at the spot in the past.
Beamer quoted his dad, longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, and told entertaining stories.He mentioned his wife, Emily Beamer, who actually worked a Media Days as a Mississippi State intern.
My son, Jake, and I attended two media days in Hoover in 2011 and 2012. It was fun and stressful at the same time.
This was a week after the Manning Passing Academy, which Jake covered as sports editor for the Nicholls school paper (Nicholl’s Worth) while he was down there.
Needless to say Christmas in July was a real thing for Jake back then.
It was good to see things a bit back to normal with radio row down the long hall.
Surely those sportswriters back in 1966 never saw this coming.
Some lucky (?) 20-to-40 writers (depending on which story you believe) would board a DC3 prop plane and travel to each SEC school. There were 10 schools at the time. Alabama was still the cream of the crop under Bear Bryant. Georgie under Vince Dooley was next, followed by Florida Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU.
The Tigers went 5-4-1 that year under Charlie McClendon. Freddie Haynes was the quarterback who led the team in rushing. Tommy “Trigger” Allen rushed for 355 yards. Nelson Stokley was the third team quarterback.
How good would Stokley have been if players were interviewed back then?
Doug Dickey was the Tennessee coach, Ray Graves coached Florida.
Graves had a quarterback named Steve Spurrier, who would kick a field goal to beat Auburn, 30-27, on national TV. That was big back then because there was only one game televised every Saturday.
The horror.
John Vaught was still at Ole Miss, Paul Davis was the Mississippi State head coach, Shug Jordan was still at Auburn, Jack Green at Vanderbilt and Charley Bradshaw at Kentucky had to be just pit stops.
The Crimson Tide dominated Nebraska 34-7 in the 1967 Sugar Bowl but didn’t win the national championship because teams weren’t re-ranked after the bowls back then.
Because Michigan State and Notre Dame tied 10-10 but didn’t play in a post-season game, they were both ranked ahead of the Tide. However, they did earn the respect of Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who when asked if they were greatest team in the country after winning the first Super Bowl replied: “I don’t know yet – we haven’t played Alabama.”
Football fans were forced to wait until those writers got back to there portable typewriters and sent their stories by Western Union.
Now, writers are tweeting and blogging stories out on the spot.
SEC Media Days this year were held at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Al.
That’s where the SEC Media Days were held when we attended some 10 years ago.
And they followed the same format of picking top teams and players.
By the way, Ole Miss center Ben Brown was named third team center on the SEC Preseason Team.
Ben is the son of former South Natchez Colonel Tim Brown, who went on to play at Copiah-Lincoln and Ole Miss.
Tim is pastor of First Presbyterian Chuch in Vicksburg. Ben was a standout on the St. Aloysius football team that lost to Cathedral 49-14 in 2014 in the Class 1A state championship game in Starkville.
Getting back to SEC Media Days, a huge mall is attached to the hotel. It was the biggest selling point I had to convincing my wife Kathy to go along with us.
One of the most humorous things for me at SEC Media Days was after Dan Mullen -- who was then head coach at Mississippi State -- spoke, Kathy, and I walked to the mall and ate in the food court.
Here came Mullen with a public relations assistant, walking around in the middle of the food court, proceeding to Sbarro Pizzeria, making his order and walking to his table where he eats without any interruption.
Absoutely no one walked up to him while he ate.
But getting back to even further in the past.
I do remember being infatuated with the Skywriters Tour.
I imagine the stories from those trips were more interesting than some of the coachspeak.
And I can also imagine Cholly Mac using every standard coaching answer in the book.
A former SEC media director created the Skywriters in 1965 because the Southwest Conference had a similar tour. It cost each writer just $300 for airfare covering the entire trip.
How about spending a whole day at a football campus without having to beat ESPN or SEC Network to stories? Or deal with that is coming out on social media.
Stories from back then have Bear Bryant on his back porch entertaining writers and answering questions.
Vaught did the same at a local Oxford hotel, while Florida head coach Charlie Pell once invited the Skywriters to a pool party at his house.
After the Skywriters’ 1983 tour, the decision was made to end it when the league couldn’t get enough media members to fill a plane for a 1984 tour, which was scheduled the same time as the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
A year later, the SEC started its current preseason media days (copying an idea of the Big Ten Conference). The DC-3 was sidelined forever.
And now it’s quite the circus. I think I would rather have the plane ride.
