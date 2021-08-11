Thirty-three years after helping Ferriday’s boys basketball to its first state championship, Shawn Davis is back to help bring home a third state title.
Davis was named head boys basketball coach at Ferriday High.
Davis replaces George Barnes, who returns to Ferriday Junior High this year.
Davis played for his father, Robert Cade, who led Ferriday to two state champions in 1988 and 1989.
Davis graduated in 1988 and went on to play basketball at Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.
“I was joking with my dad that he needed to come out of retirement and coach,” Davis said. “And then he could hold it down for me.”
Davis, who served in the Navy, retired from being a traffic controller for the Department of Defense in Daleville, Al. after 20 years of service.
“I was just joking with my dad, and then all of a sudden there was interest in me coming back to coach, it hit the streets, and then it took off.”
Ferriday High only scored six points in the final quarter of its Class 3A state championship game against Cecilia on March 19, 1988.
But two of those points were the difference in the ballgame, as a tip-in by junior Shawn Griggs gave the Trojans a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs and Ferriday’s first boys basketball championship.
“We set it up for one shot,” Cade said. “We wanted to get the ball to Shawn Davis with the option of him taking it to the goal or taking a shot. He started driving to the basket and got doubled up, so he kicked the ball back out to Anthony Brown and the other guys crashed the board.”
Brown took the shot with 10 seconds remaining.
The ball bounced off the front rim and Victor Henderson tipped it to Griggs, who laid it in with one second remaining to give Ferriday the win.
“That was so great and unbelievable,” Davis said. “The game should not have been that close. We slowed the ball down and probably should have run more. The last play was a simple isolation play from Coach for me to go one-on-one against my defender and get to the basket. I dribbled to the right wing and got trapped and passed the ball to Anthony Brown, who then penetrated the lane to get a fairly good shot at the basket. He missed and Victor Henderson kept it alive and Shawn Griggs followed Henderson tip to score the winning basket when no time left. That was just a supreme moment.”
Griggs and Davis scored 23 points each. Griggs had nine rebounds, while Davis had eight boards.
Davis admitted he still hasn’t been able to grasp the fact he is coming back got his former school to coach the sport he loves.
“It’s kind of surreal,” he said.
Davis attended Oklahoma State on a basketball scholarship , where he majored in aviation.
When Leonard Hamilton left Oklahoma State to take the head coaching job at Miami, Davis eventually transferred to Louisiana Tech.
Davis played overseas in Ireland. When he returned home he joined the Navy to pursue his flying career. Five years later he earned the title of air traffic controller.
Davis married Brandy Bloodsaw of Ferriday in 2005.
They have two children — Larijan, 24, and Akealis “Peanut” Bloodsaw, who played one year of football at Ferriday High.
Davis did get to spend some time with his new players this past summer at camps.
“We had some workouts and had 22-to-25 show up,” he said. “The big thing is that I need to back the interest in basketball here. Cell phones and X-Box take up a lot of time with these guys ow”
Davis was able to work with his new team this summer, even competing in camps.
Ferriday High’s basketball teams opted out of 2020-21 because of COVID-19.
“It’s pretty much a building block from here,” Davis said. “They improved a lot over the summer, and expect to see more improvement. We’re going to learn to pass the ball and play defense. I’m ready to get to that point of tipping off the season. My nerves are way up there right now. I have a lot of anxiety waiting to get on the court with my players. I want to get the kids out there and instill a desire to be the best team players possible. I know they can be.”
As a pitcher on Forrest Foster’s 2015 Vidalia Laky Viking softball team, Taylor Rodgers was a coach on the field.
Six years later, the former Parish Player of the Year is a coach on the field for Foster after being named as an assistant coach for the 2022 Lady Viking squad.
“I know how Coach Foster coaches, and it does help that I played for him,” Rodgers said. “It was never set in stone that I wanted to coach, but it was not like I would never do that. It fell into my lap and I went with it.”
Rodgers attended Louisiana-Monroe and earned a degree in Speech-Language Pathology.
After spending a year in the Albuquerque, N.M. school system as a speech pathologist, Rodgers returned home and spent this summer assisting special needs students in Concordia Parish as a speech pathologist
“I was working with a friend, Jennifer Betts, who had been trying to get me to come back,” Rodgers said. “She talked me into it.”
Rodgers was hired by the Concordia Parish School Board and will serve three different schools in Concordia Parish as a speech pathologist.
“(Vidalia principal) Bernie Cooley found out I would be here next school year, so he called (Special Education Director) Mary Huhn to see if it would be OK if I could help out with the Vidalia softball team,”Rodgers said. “She said it was, so he asked me if I wanted go be an assistant coach. I told him I would think about it and let him know in a couple of weeks. I decided I would help out.”
In Rodgers’ senior year, Vidalia finished 17-7, falling to perennial power John Curtis in the first round of the playoffs.
Rodgers was named 2015 Parish Player of the Year after pitching all of the Lady Vikings games that season, posting a 2.69 earned run average. She batted .598 and collected four home runs.
Rodgers worked with softball team members this summer.
“We had eight or nine show up and it was definitely different,” Rodgers said. “I’m a little nervous because playing and coaching is very different. But I do know the process. This is going to be a learning curve for me.”
But that certainly doesn’t dampen her enthusiasm.
“I’m looking forward to teaching the game and helping them to know who to play the game,” Rodgers said. “It’s all about working together to attain our goals.”
Rodgers also realizes the Lady Vikings have not had a lot of success over the past few years.
“I know I have to help change the mentality,” she said. We have to get them in the right mind space. We want them to compete and be the best they can be. As long as they are giving their best effort, that’s all you can ask. I know they can do it.”
Rodgers believes being a former Lady Vikings is a plus.
“I know the frustrations,” she said. “I’ve been there. When one of our players get there, we want them to take a step back, re-evaluate, and put yourself in a more positive place. Attitude is everything.”
Rodgers said the main thing she wants is for the Lady Viking players to have fun.
“I want this to be a good experience for them to look back on,” she said. “The way I do.”
Don’t look now, but football season is here.
I say don’t look now because I’m worried about what you may see — or hear.
I certainly did not expect to be wearing a mask for football scrimmages on August 20 or the Vidalia Jamboree scheduled for August 28 at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
And these numbers are climbing faster than the potholes getting deeper on the road in front of Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium
Right now, Delta Charter is scheduled to host Block High in a scrimmage at 6 p.m. on August 20.
The Storm was delayed opening up its football workouts because a new parking lot was being put in last week. My car thanks you.
Some of those jolts were almost as tough as getting hit by Storm defender Payten Roberts.
There will be a number of Storm players seeing their first action this season. No better way to get ready than against a good Block team in what should be a fun scrimmage.
Benny Vault appears to have Block football back on track.
“I’m a realist,” Vault told me last week. “If I think we will not win a game, I will tell you. But I really feel this team can win every game we play.”
That’s the Benny I remember from Block glory days.
Benny will have son, Trevor, and former Block standout and Grambling football player Kendarius Jones assisting him this year.
Block may have some extra motivation after the tragic death of former Block assistant coach Elric Dwayne Jones last month.
Jones also worked at Vidalia Wal-Mart. He died from a massive heart attack.
“I don’t use the word great much, but he was a great role model,” Vault said. “He will certainly be on our minds all season.”
Ferriday High is a bit of a wild card this season after losing so many standouts over the last two years.
Walking through the locker room earlier this month I can tell you there are still some good looking football players who will take the field this season. The big question is are they up to the task.
Vidalia High travels to Buckeye August 20 for a scrimmage before hosting its annual jamboree on August 28.
The jamboree will kick off at 4 p.m. with the first of six one-quarter games.
General Trass, the surprise team of 2A last year, faces Sicily Island under new coach Curtis Shavers at 4 p.m.
Ferriday, making its first appearance in the Vidalia Jamboree in several years, takes on Tensas.
General Trass faces Block in the third game.
The final two games will have Vidalia taking on Tensas, and the Vikings facing Block in the finale.
Congrats to Viking coach Michael Norris working hard to get the jamboree back to what it used to be.
Sicily Island will look a bit different this year without the venerable Donald Money leading the charge.
Curtis Shavers has stepped in to lead the Tigers this season.
Shavers has stepped up several times in the past to bail out Sicily Island in all sorts of ways, and it’s good to see him stepping up again to keep football going at the Island.
Across the river, Cathedral will open its season at home against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
MRA is the alma mater of Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne.
How impressive is it to get MRA to come to your place this year?
MRA’s 13 wins in 2020 not only resulted in a second consecutive sate championship, but also set a new school record for wins in a season.
That success has led to several renovations at Bank Plus Stadium, “The Home of the Patriots,” to enhance the fan experience. Beginning in 2021, Patriot fans will enjoy a state of the art video board in the south end zone, new scoreboard in the north end zone, and two running play clocks. Fans can follow the Patriots on ESPN2 when they host the defending 6A Tennessee State Champion Oakland High School Patriots on Saturday, August 28 at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, Adams Christian hosts Brookhaven on August 20.
Former ACCS football and baseball standout Ron Rushing left Brookhaven for Parklane Academy, but you can bet the Panthers will be competitive.
Former Cathedral football and baseball star Caleb Upton is an assistant coach at Brookhaven.
Former Franklin County head coach Anthony Hart is the head coach at Brookhaven.
Football is here folks. Be safe and smart to make sure it stays here.
