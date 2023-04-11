Jerry Arledge stepping down as head coach truly signaled the end of an era.
And that dawned on me this week when I made one of many calls inquiring about West Monroe’s coaching search (we’ll have much more on that in the coming days). As one person put it — “This is a really important decision. It’s really the first time since the late ‘80s.”
When Don Shows shifted the paradigm of big boy football in the state with his dominant West Monroe teams throughout the ‘90s, Arledge was right alongside him as an X’s and O’s defensive guru.
Before 1993, West Monroe had just five postseason berths in its history. Following the 1993 state championship victory, the Rebels would go on to win seven more state titles.
Arledge built a reputation for drawing up schemes to slow down some of the best running backs to ever tote the mail. His stingy defensive units faced the likes of Cedric Benson (Chicago Bears), Chris Ivory (New Orleans Saints), Kevin Faulk (College Football Hall of Fame), Calvin Dawson (Sun-Belt Conference leader in All-Purpose yards in 2006) and Michael Ford (2900-yard rusher with Leesville in 2008). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I was tempted to list 20 different running backs, but we’re here for a good time, not a long time.
West Monroe’s defense won the majority of those battles. That’s why it meant something when a back like Neville’s Ajay Allen recently rushed for 200-plus yards against an Arledge-led Rebel defense. “Wait ‘til he faces Arledge’s defense” was a common phrase I heard for several years when talking about great offensive players. That was his reputation in high school football.
Since 1992, West Monroe’s defense allowed an average of 13.2 points per game. His final season (2022) saw the Rebels give up 12.6 points per contest.
West Monroe’s 1998 team that claimed a national title allowed 6.4 points per game, which was Arledge’s best mark in his career. Altogether, West Monroe pitched 66 shutouts under West Monroe’s defensive genuis.
Arledge always knew how to scheme up opponents. I remember a few years ago when I talked with his grandson, Will Blackwell, for a feature on his All-American collegiate career, we ended up talking about Arledge and why he’s considered a defensive guru. This quote stuck out to me.
“He has one of those minds where he can draw up a blueprint and see exactly what a house is going to look like before it’s finished,” Blackwell said. “When he watches a game, he sees different dimensions when a lot of us are just watching the play on the screen. I think it’s a gift not everyone has.”
And that’s the heartbreaking part about Arledge stepping down. When you excel at something to the level that Arledge has, and Father Time comes knocking, it’s hard to walk away. We see this every year for athletes competing at the highest level. It was a shared grief that was visible on Arledge’s face Tuesday. At the age of 81, Arledge has decided to step away from something that he was objectively very good at.
“It’s not something that I did without a lot of remorse,” Arledge said. “But I’ve been contemplating this for several months, whether I can be affective anymore as a leader of a football team.”
He wore that statement. You could see the pain in his eyes after spending three decades at a program he helped build into a national power. Eight state championships during the Don Shows era followed up with two state runner-up trophies while he was head coach, Arledge enjoyed a ride that many other coaches could only dream of.
But the highest of highs won’t be missed the most. Nope. Arledge’s true passion was getting in the lab with his players and scheming up a defense to slow down and nullify some of high school football’s best. He was honest about that too.
“The hard thing is not being able to prepare for a ballgame,” Arledge said. “When I told the kids Monday about it, that I was going to step down and retire, several of the guys, probably half the team, came up and hugged my neck. That’s the sad part of it. I love those guys. And I love our coaching staff.”
