July is always better when I receive my Athlon's college football preview magazine.
This year is no exception.
Well, receiving it, that is.
I can't imagine having to preview all college football teams without being able to contact public relations personnel at each school.
Athlon's Managing Editor Rob Doster points out in the magazine that this Fall marks the 50th anniversary of 14 Wichita State football players tragically killed in a plane crash, and 37 Marshall football players and eight coaches losing their lives in a plane crash a few weeks later.
"It is important to mark these anniversaries in remembrance of the lives lost, and to recognize the powerful role sports can play in restoring hope," Doster wrote in a very nice tribute to all the people who lost their lives in those crashes. "It's a lesson that is especially important today, as the world deals with the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting loss of life and economic devastation. We still don't know of this what the 2020 football season will look like, but we do know this -- whenever the games resume, they will be instrumental in the healing process and will provide a rallying point for a country that yearns for normality."
The front of the copy I received has Ja'Marr Chase of LSU and Najee Harris of Alabama.
I'm sure on the East Coast you would have Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Sam Howell of North Carolina; the southwest you would probably find Sam Ehlinger of Texas; and in the midwest you probably have Justin Fields of Ohio State.
One interesting tidbit is that last Fall, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book became the only Irish quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in a game multiple times in the same season.
Book has three such games games in 2019, and enters his senior season 38 passing touchdowns shy of Brady Quinn's career school record of 95.
Quinn's record is probably safe in an abbreviated season.
Notre Dame is picked to finish No. 9 by Athlon's this year.
And to think it was only two years ago on January 1, 2018 that LSU lost to Notre Dame 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl. Book threw a 55-yard TD pass to MVP Miles Boykin.
Danny Etling and Derrius Guice connected on a 20-yard TD for LSU.
Athlon's is picking Clemson to win its third national title in five years.
Alabama is the No. 2 pick, while Ohio State is third, Oklahoma fourth, and Penn State is at No. 5.
Three SEC schools follow -- Florida, Georgia and LSU.
LSU is picked second in the SEC West, Louisiana Tech is third behind UAB and Southern Miss in Conference USA, and Louisiana-Monroe is picked to finish fourth out of five teams in the Sun Belt West.
Louisiana Tech is at 80, while Louisiana-Monroe is ranked No. 121.
I always enjoy the national unit rankings.
Alabama is listed tops among the offensive lines.
LSU's front line did not make the top 10.
Take note Dare Rosenthal.
Clemson has the best defensive line according to Athlon's. LSU is not listed is at No. 10.
Georgia gets the pick at linebacker. LSU is tops at defensive backs.
The top five players are Lawrence, Fields, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Derek Stingley of LSU and Chase.
Alabama has six of the top 31 players.
There are lots more interesting tidbits in my favorite college football preview magazine.
Find out for yourself at your nearest book store.
And wear your mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.