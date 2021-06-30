Not snow. Not sleet. Not 90-degree weather. Not COVID-19.
Nothing can stop me from getting my Athlon Sports SEC College Football Preview magazine.
And what an awesome cover shot of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.
The teasers on the front page such as SEC defenses struggling to keep up with high-powered attacks, The GOAT, a story on Nick Saban, SEC weathering COVID storm, Missouri and Texas A&M marking a decade in the SEC, and LSU - Reset and Reload are not needed to dive right in.
Editor Rob Doster has again outdone himself, which is saying something in this time of transfer portal.
There’s that wanting to be the first out there, and wanting to be the most accurate.
Althon’s Top 25 certainly did not need waiting on its top four.
Repeat after me — Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Georgia is at No. 5. I guess you keep picking them until they get it right.
Texas A&M is six and Iowa State lands at No. 7.
At least they have Notre Dame No. 12. I mean, enough is enough.
LSU is listed at No. 17.
Sorry guys, the band’s back together.
And lookee here. Louisiana is sitting at No. 23.
That’s ahead of Ole Miss at 27, Auburn at 29 and Michigan at 32.
Not to mention Mississippi State at 49, below Arkansas at 44.
You’ve got them right where you want them Mike Leach.
Louisiana-Monroe is at No. 127, just ahead of Bowling Green, UMass and New Mexico State.
Work your magic Terry Bowden.
Looking at unit rankings, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson are rated best offensive lines.
Louisiana is No. 10.
And this was before Dare Rosenthal entered the transfer portal.
Athlon’s says of the Tiger offensive line, “Miscommunication and a general lack of chemistry plagued the 2020 offensive line.”
Clemson is rated No. 1 defensive line, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama follow the Tigers.
LSU is at No. 8.
Alabama has top linebackers, while Georgia and Washington follow with Clemson No. 4.
Alabama top defensive backs, which LSU No. 2.
There’s a look back at new coaches and look ahead at new coaches.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is listed as the top breakout player.
Florida at LSU is rated the 10th best game of the year.
The rivalry was ramped up the shoe incident last year.
LSU at Alabama is No. 12.
Alabama at Texas A&M is the No. 6 top game, according to Athlon.
CBS thinks enough of that game to list its one prime time game on this date.
I’m thinking after this season, CBS will go back to airing the LSU-Alabama game in prime time.
LSU’s Derrick Davis and Sage Ryan are listed as impractical freshmen.
LSU is predicted to go to the Citrus Bowl with a 9-3 record.
Thanks for getting me through the dog days of summer, Athlon.
And thanks to all who were behind the vaccines, and those who have been vaccinated.
We’ve got it from here.
